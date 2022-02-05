ORWELL — A three-point fourth quarter led to the demise of the Grand Valley boys basketball team in a home contest with Berkshire on Friday night.
Grand Valleycoach Justin Turk said bad execution and decision making led to the late-game swoon. Turk took responsibility for the breakdown.
“I could have done better and put us in better situations,” Turk said.
Grand Valley (9-11) led 31-26 going into the fourth quarter but couldn’t find the basket in the fourth quarter, and committed turnovers as Berkshire’s lead grew.
The Badgers tied the game with 4:17 to go and the Mustangs only scored one point the rest of the way.
Grand Valley missed several foul shots and Berkshire (8-10) hit several 3-pointers, increasing its lead to 42-33 with a minute to go.
Berkshire head coach Ryan Dickard said it was great to see his young team hold together and pull of a second win over the Mustangs in the last several weeks. He said his young team normally makes critical turnovers toward the end of games but did not Friday.
Dickard said the Mustangs are always physical and have gotten off to solid leads during both games.
“I am still holding my breath when we have a lead toward the end of the game,” he said.
Turk said his team shot 15 to 20 3-pointers and did not make enough of them. He said his full roster has only seen the court recently because of COVID-19 issues and injuries.
“Right now we are trying to build continuity and our rotations,” Turk said.
Berkshire’s Mason Mendolera led the Badgers with 13 points and Isaac Potter added 11 points. Grand Valley’s Caden Vatty scored 12 for the Mustangs and teammate Hagan Hejduk added seven points.
Grand Valley broke out to a 6-0 lead until Berkshire hit a 3-pointer about six minutes into the game. Grand Valley led 9-5 at the end of the first quarter and 22-21 at halftime.
Both teams will find out their postseason opponent during a virtual draw on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.