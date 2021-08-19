GV legend Jim Henson recovering from brain surgery

Jim Henson knows he should have done something about it when he hit his head the first time, probably when he was tinkering with his boat in April.
Or when he fell while visiting the Akron Zoo.
Or maybe when his golf game went to pieces not long afterward.
Since those weren’t good enough clues for Henson, the Powers that Be gave him a message he could no longer ignore while on a fishing trip on July 7.
“Foolishly, I was driving,” Henson said. “My son [Jimmy] and I went to Lake Erie to fish. When we came in, I got out and got my truck and trailer. When I opened the truck door and took a step, that’s the last thing I remember for two days."
Jimmy took his father from the lake to Ashtabula County Medial Center, where the hospital people found his brain was bleeding and he was put on a helicopter to MetroHealth. Dr. Michael Kelly performed the operation, which seemed successful at first.
But Kelly didn’t know about his earlier injury and had to operate again, the second in three days. That was successful and Henson was able to go home in a few weeks. He is now recovering well and is able to get up and about.
That was difficult at first, since Jim’s wife, Evelyn, is still recovering from ankle surgery from a few months ago.
“When I went down, we didn’t have anyone to drive,” he said. “But my son and daughter drove us around and people around here volunteered.”
Many Ashtabula County people will remember Henson from his 22 years as athletic director and head coach at Grand Valley High School, where he posted a 150-68-4 record, won eight conference championships and made the state playoffs three times.
He is a charter member of the Ashtabula County Touchdown Club Hall of Fame and in 2015 was inducted into the Ohio Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Henson is now feeling well enough that he and Evelyn spent Sunday at the Touchdown Club’s golf outing. As one of the club’s directors, his attendance was greatly appreciated, a feeling that was mutual, in addition to being inspiring.
“My wife and I needed that as a date,” Henson said. “I’m walking, going to rehab and getting better. I don’t have any complaints.”
In fact, Henson conducted this interview in his car (Evelyn was driving, of course), on the way home from his meeting with his medical advisors.
“They said I was doing great,” he said. “I’ve got some appointments with different people and have to do physical therapy, but everything is going well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.