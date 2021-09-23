GV honors Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Grand Valley High School welcomed its Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2021 last weekend.
This year’s induction class includes Al Santo (Class of 1980), Don Childs (Class of 1992), Nicole (Humphries) Rahn (Class of 2001), Nick Henderlight (Class of 2006), coach Dennis Michael “Mick” Zigmund and Lee and Toni Covell of Lee’s Orwell Tire.
The class was honored at a special induction dinner on Saturday at the school.
This year’s inductees are:
• Santo, a multi-sport athlete who starred in both football and in track, was a three-year letter-winner in football, two-time All-Ashtabula County and the Player of the Year in the Grand River Conference his senior year as a 1,000-yard rusher and linebacker.
In track, Santo was a four-year letter-winner, former school record-holder in the high jump and was also MVP of the GRC in his senior year.
• Childs, who earned 11 varsity letters during his time at GV, including four in basketball and baseball and three in football.
He was a two-time All-county performer in both football and basketball, and honorable mention All-Ohio his senior year in both sports.
In baseball, he was a four-year letter-winner.
• Rahn earned 10 varsity letters — four in track and three each in basketball and volleyball.
She was three-time all-county in basketball and remains the all-time leading rebounder in program history. She was two-time all-county in volleyball.
In the classroom, Rahn was valedictorian of her class.
• Henderlight earned 11 varsity letters, including four in football and baseball and three in basketball.
He was three-time all-county in football and first team All-Ohio as a running back his senior year.
Henderlight was also an all-county performer in both baseball and basketball.
• Zigmund, who was the head baseball coach at GV for 25 years, amassed 309 career victories.
He also was an assistant basketball coach for 26 years and assistant football coach for 13 years, giving him 64 seasons worth of coaching at GV.
• Lee and Toni Covell were being inducted as contributors to the Grand Valley Athletic Community.
Their decades of
support helped shape the GV athletic department as well as benefiting countless student-athletes over the years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.