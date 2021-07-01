GV graduate Seger made impression for BW baseball in freshman season

Gordon Seger doesn’t prefer the spotlight.
But that narrative may change after what the Grand Valley graduate and Baldwin Wallace University pitcher accomplished in the 2021 baseball season.
Seger, who just completed his freshman season, earned a spot in the Yellow Jackets rotation. He also picked up an Ohio Athletic Conference weekly award and conference postseason honors.
“It was a great experience,” he said of the 2021 season. “I’m truly blessed to be [there] and have the opportunity to pitch. I can’t thank [Baldwin Wallace] enough for allowing me to go to that school.”
Seger led the team and was tied for 10th in the OAC with four wins. He finished his rookie campaign with 34 strikeouts and a 3.40 earned run average in 39.2 innings to earn honorable mention all-conference honors.
“It was cool to get noticed,” he said. “It’s a good stepping stone for me. Honorable mention is a great place to start after my first year.”
Seger, a 6-foot-2 right-hander, was the OAC Pitcher of the Week on May 3. He won the second game of an OAC doubleheader at Capital University.
Seger pitched seven innings and didn’t allow a run on four hits with nine strikeouts in the 14-0 win.
“The team really backed me,” he said. “It was cool to get that award.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Seger knew the season would be condensed, but he kept the same mindset.
“I was trying to do every little thing I could to earn a starting spot,” he said. “I had the opportunity the first week to help the team out. I tried to go out there and try and get hitters out.”
Seger said his array of pitches included a fastball, slider, change-up and sinker.
“I had a lot of rollover outs,” he said.
Seger made his first collegiate appearance on March 14, the first weekend of the season, against John Carroll.
He went two innings and gave up five runs (one earned) in BW’s 10-7 loss.
Seger steadily increased the amount of innings he pitched throughout the season.
He went 62/3 innings in a 12-1 victory over Muskingum on May 15 and six innings during a 10-3 victory over Ohio Northern on April 24.
During the OAC tournament quarterfinal in May, Seger got the starting nod.
He allowed two runs on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks in 31/3 innings, but was not involved in the decision.
The Yellow Jackets ended up losing to Heidelberg 7-3.
“Coach told me I was going to start,” Seger said. “I didn’t do anything different than previous weeks.”
BW finished the season with an overall record of 23-16-1 and an OAC mark of 22-12-1.
This summer, Seger is playing for the Cowle American Legion Post 151 Bruisers 17-19 team.
“This is where it starts,” he said. “Anything I can do to put BW in the NCAA tournament.”
Seger is just one of the numerous college players for the Bruisers.
“A lot of us had our first spring,” he said. “We’re just pitching ideas off each other.”
Seger’s goal is to help the Bruisers win, especially in the postseason.
Two years ago, Post 151 won the District 7 Coshocton District and placed fifth at state.
A business adminstration major, Seger is grateful for the GV community.
“GV taught me how to dedicate myself,” he said. “It’s a cool community. They’re super supportive and give me that push.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.