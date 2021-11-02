A little while back, Grand Valley senior Hagan Hejduk put the golf clubs away. He then immediately started prepping for the basketball and baseball season.
With his final year at GV getting into full swing, Hejduk decided it was the right time to announce his choice of college and sport. In the end, he chose to play baseball at Lake Erie College.
Hejduk announced his decision over the weekend via his Twitter account.
“I stepped back into the [batting] cage to take a couple swings, and I missed it,” Hejduk said. “I love [baseball].”
The Storm got a new baseball coach for the 2021-22 season. Landon Hutchison, who recruited Hejduk, was named the head of the program on June 22.
Hutchison came over from the Division II University of Indianapolis, where he was the pitching coach. Hutchison’s staff ranked fifth in the Great Lakes Valley Conference with a 5.33 ERA. The Greyhounds (23-21, 19-13 GLVC) advanced to the conference semifinals in 2021.
Hutchison’s commitment to Hejduk and the comfortable environment were the driving factors behind the Mustang’s decision.
“I could it .100 in my first three years and he will look at me and say, ‘hey, I still love ya,’” Hejduk said.
Hejduk said Hutchison plans to use him as a “Swiss Army Knife.” The GV senior said he’s probably going to play in the outfield and may see a little time at the infield.
Hejduk plans to study Marketing at Lake Erie. He also plans to become an assistance coach for the Brownlee Lookouts, his summer baseball team. His goal is to eventually get into coaching baseball.
He wanted to make sure he thanked his coaches, family and teammates. And it’s those connections that drove Hejduk to make his decision over the weekend.
He wanted to enjoy in his final year of high school. Now he can focus on the fun parts of the upcoming basketball and baseball seasons.
“People always say, ‘high school is the best years’ and now I can enjoy it,” Hejduk said.
