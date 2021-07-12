SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Goodwill Industries partnered with the Lakeside Junior High School football team on Saturday morning to assist the team in raising money for practice gear.
A potentially more important part of the event was the students having the opportunity to learn a lot more about the organization that is a long time fixture in the community.
Two large trailers were filled with donations on Saturday afternoon in the Lakeside High School parking lot.
Tonya Scott, human resources director for Goodwill Industries, said football coach Terry Henton talked about ways to raise funds for the gear and she returned to her administration and said “What can we do?”
Scott has a son on the team and was excited about creating a bridge to the organization. She said the students will get a tour of Goodwill Industries later this summer.
Henton said the tour of the organization headquarters in Ashtabula Harbor could be more important than anything they learn on the fooball. He said he tries to coach “life,” not just football.
He said the lessons learned will be more than any play the coaches can keep the students.
Henton added the money raised will go towards buying practice gear that helps the athletes “look like a team.”
The tour of Goodwill Industries was a life changing experience for him, according to Henton. Goodwill Industries employs area residents in need of a job. The organization trains the employees in hopes of them going out and finding other jobs in the community.
The donations to the organization are sorted and prepared for sale in the organizations’s store or sold to other groups that recycle them or use in different ways.
Bobby Shinault and Nate Stewart, both eighth graders on the team, assisted in placing the donations in boxes lined up in the parking lot. Shinault said the two do a lot of things together and were excited about assisting in the project.
