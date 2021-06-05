PICKERINGTON — Before this year, Emmy Bryan and Gabbi Selman’s most recent pole vault experience came as freshmen.
Bryan, a senior, spent her sophomore campaign focusing on other events, including the high jump, and then both her and Selman lost last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite not competing for a year or more, the pair maintained muscle memory and advanced to the state meet for the first time in their careers.
On Saturday, they competed in the Division II pole vault at Pickerington North High School in Pickerington.
Selman finished 12th after missing three attempts at 10-6, her personal best. Bryan recorded a 16th-place finish and cleared 9-0, before not clearing 10-0.
“At the beginning of the week, it looked like it was going to start at eight [feet], then go to nine and then 10,” Bryan said. “I was like, ‘OK, at least I’ll have two good jumps in.’ But then when it went to just the starting height was at nine, my goal was just not to no height, and I didn’t so I’m happy.”
Bryan attempted 10-0 for the first time in competition. After missing her first two attempts, she nearly cleared 10-0 on her final try. After conversing with first-year voluntary pole vault coach John Matune, Bryan moved up a pole on her final attempt.
“I kind of wish I would’ve changed it for my second attempt too, but I don’t regret it,” Bryan said. “I’m just happy I’m down here to be honest. I’m happy I cleared at least one bar.”
The duo, who regularly finished in the top-two during most meets this year, including the regional meet at Austintown Fitch last weekend, enjoyed competing against the top pole vaulters in the state.
“Usually, Gabbi and I are like the top people of whatever meet we go to so it was very different and humbling that we were surrounded by everybody else who’s just as good as us or even better,” Bryan said. “It was a little nerve-racking, a little intimidating, but also it’s so cool to watch these people go over big heights and just see how good they are.”
Liberty-Benton senior Alexis Rickenbacker won at 12-6.
Matune filmed each of Selman and Bryan’s jumps. He gave them feedback while they watched their attempts on his iPad and tried to make the needed adjustments.
“That helps a lot,” Selman said. “[Coaches] can tell you what you do, but you never honestly know it until you see yourself actually doing it wrong. [Seeing] it helps you visualize what you need to do to fix it and make it better.”
Selman wanted to get top-10 and at least clear 10-6, but neither happened on Saturday. However, the experience she gained from competing against the state’s best competition can benefit her moving forward.
“It’s definitely made me want to get here again of course,” Selman said. “I’m going to, over the summer, practice pole vault because I’ve only ever practiced during outdoor track season. I want to try to do it year round. It’s definitely going to push me to get better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.