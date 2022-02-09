For Kylie Schiemann, there was a lot more to smile about than just all the phone cameras being aimed her way from family and friends Tuesday evening at Geneva High School.
The Geneva senior signed her letter of intent to play college soccer and attend school at Valparaiso University this fall.
For Schiemann, the chance to play college soccer was the reward for all the hard work she has put in for so many years on the soccer field.
Schiemann added it also marked the completion of what she said was oftentimes a difficult journey through the process of choosing the right place to continue her education and soccer career.
“It feels amazing,” Schiemann said. “The whole recruiting process was a struggle from COVID to the NCAA changing their rules. It’s been really tough, but I’m so glad that I chose this school.”
Schiemann will study exercise science at Valparaiso, which is located in northern Indiana about an hour from Chicago. It was one of several schools from all three divisions to express interest in her.
Valparaiso, a Division I program, took special note of her while she was playing in players showcase in Tennessee last summer.
“They really liked my playing style and thought I’d be perfect on their team” Schiemann said of the Valparaiso scouts.
From there, she reached out to the school about the possibility of playing. A short time later, after a campus visit, Schiemann felt the same way about Valparaiso as it felt about her.
“I fell in love with the campus instantly,” she said. “I loved the environment there, I loved the soccer program, it’s amazing.”
Schiemann was not the only one smiling.
Coach James Restad relished the moment as well, not just for his player, but for what it meant to the Geneva program to have a player earn a Division I scholarship.
“It’s outstanding that a small piece of Geneva soccer is going to go Division I,” the coach said. “It’s an accomplishment and it’s an amazing achievement and I’m so happy for Kylie.”
Restad said Schiemann’s potential to be a Division I player was recognizable right away.
“Instantly,’ the coach said. “In her first training session, she played the game faster than anybody else. The game happens slower for her than anybody else. She doesn’t have a weak spot, everything is a strength for her and she’s always working on extra stuff after practice. For her to sign D-I is a direct result of the work she’s put in.”
Schiemann will hit the campus with a high school resume that includes 75 goals scored, and being selected Ashtabula County Player of the Year for 2020 and Chagrin Valley Conference MVP for the 2021 season.
She was also named to the All-Greater Cleveland team all four years she played. In addition, Schiemann was named to the All-CVC Academic team and sports a 4.1 GPA.
Aside from high school, Schiemann plays soccer year-round, including for her club team in the Women’s Premier League.
Knowing the effort she has put into perfecting her craft for the game she loves, and the reward of an opportunity to continue playing while receiving an education is just another reason to smile.
“I work as hard as I can on and off the field,” Schiemann said. “On the field, in my room, in workouts, during the wintertime, I really try to put in that work throughout the whole year.
“Now that I’ve signed the papers, it’s all worth it. Everything that I’ve worked towards the past two or three years has paid off.”
