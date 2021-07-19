So what does one do after winning the Ashtabula County girls soccer Player of the Year?
For Kylie Schiemann, the answer is simple ... find the most competitive league and join it.
Scheimann, who plays soccer year-round, is a student of the game as much as she is a participant.
She has found a home this summer with the Croatia Juniors of the Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL), which is the nation’s oldest active women’s soccer league in the country.
The league strives to provide the highest level of developmental opportunities for amateur players and team rosters consist of highly skilled female players from collegiate, post-collegiate, international, and standout prep athletes.
The Juniors roster includes a dozen current Division I college players. The remaining players compete at the Division II or III level.
Home games for Croatia are played in Eastlake, while road games have taken her to places such as Pittsburgh and Detroit.
The Croatia Juniors are in the Ohio Valley Conference along with the Ambassadors Cleveland, Century United, Cleveland Ambassadors, FC Berlin, Motre City FC and Pittsburgh Hotspurs FC.
Regardless of where she is geographically, though, Schiemann, a midfielder, said the league has given her a great opportunity to experience what playing with a higher level of competition is all about.
“It’s a really good opportunity,” she said of the WPSL. “It shows how much faster you need to play at the college level and surly will help get there [to that level faster].”
Playing for Geneva last fall, Scheiman netted 18 goals on her way to earning the county player of the year honors and leading the Eagles to a record of 10-7-1.
She was connected to her new summer team by her club coach Drago Dumbovic. Her comfort level with the coach made the opportunity to play WPSL soccer a no-brainer.
“He’s a really good coach,” Schiemann said. “I like him a lot and the style of play that he plays. So, I decided that it would be a great fit.
Former Geneva girls coach Dan Dudik credited Scheimann for being a lethal threat on the pitch for both her offensive and defensive skills and abilities.
This summer, she has identified a few areas of her game to improve upon before her final high school varsity season rolls around in another month or so.
“I definitely want to improve my ball skills, switching the field and speed of play,” Schiemann said.
Playing against competition a level above what she is used to has helped Schiemann understand where opportunities for improvement exist.
“It really shows me how much more I have to put in to be the best caliber of player that I can at that level,” she said. “It teaches you how much faster you need to play and how to be a good team leader and making sure you’re holding yourself accountable as well as your teammates.”
