GENEVA — Four years ago, Ayden Richmond made a decision. He chose to step away from soccer, the sport he grew up playing, to take up golf.
Fast forward to Wednesday, and Richmond locked up his chance to golf in college. The Geneva senior signed with Youngstown State University inside the school’s cafeteria.
“I’m just super fortunate,” Richmond said. “I couldn’t thank everybody who helped me throughout the years enough. I’m excited to prove myself and see what I can do at the next level.
Richmond approached his father, Jeff, to share his decision to switch to golf prior to his freshman season. His father made Richmond approach his soccer coach and Geneva golf coach Zack Mansky in person. He followed through with his decision.
Over the last four years, Richmond amassed a number of achievements for the Eagles, including three Chagrin Valley Conference titles. It wasn’t until his junior year that he started to see college golf as a possibility.
In 2021, Richmond won the Karl Pearson Invitational, CVC preseason and postseason tournaments and the Ursuline Invitational in Youngstown.
It was the Ursuline Invitational that opened the door for a Division I scholarship. While in Youngstown, Richmond shot a 69 in the 18-hole tournament and caught the eye of YSU men’s golf coach Tony Joy.
Joy was unable to watch much of Richmond due to tournament and COVID-19 restrictions over the past couple years. But Richmond’s swing coach was John Jones, who played under Joy at YSU.
“I think he’s going to get better, obviously because he’s playing a lot better competition,” Joy said. “I’m kinda excited to coach him in the fall.”
The Penguins finished eighth out of 10 teams in the Horizon League tournament last season. The 2020 tournament was canceled due to COVID-19, and in 2019, they came in third at the event.
Joy took over the YSU golf program in 1983. Under Joy, YSU has had 22 first-team All-Horizon League selections and seven on the second team. Joy also had an asset in Geneva that helped relay information on Richmond from the golf course to Youngstown.
Mansky was one of the many golfers that played for Joy in Youngstown. Mansky is interested to see how Richmond performs under his former coach.
“It’s a little more sweet to reflect back on when I was playing down there in Youngstown and how things have changed,” Mansky said. “It’s just a really cool feeling. And I’m looking forward to going down to the campus with Ayden, I’m going to go down there this summer and check it out with him.”
Richmond finished his career with a second trip to the district tournament in the fall. He shot a 75 in the 2021 district round, falling one stroke short of a state tournament appearance.
Joy said there’s a chance Richmond might not make the rotation in the fall. He won’t know until the senior steps into the program. But he described Richmond as “quiet” and “coachable.”
The YSU coach expects the newcomer to develop even more after adjusting to the college game. He said Richmond’s chemistry with the current YSU golfers and his academics will allow him to fit in quickly.
The Geneva senior was proud of his high school success. And in a collegiate sport with a small roster, he knows he has earned an opportunity that many don’t receive.
“I’m so grateful,” Richmond said. “I started late and always felt like I’ve been trying to catch up. All my hard work paid off, and I’m just very excited for the opportunity to prove myself.”
