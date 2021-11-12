Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Rain and snow in the morning turning to light rain in the afternoon. High 43F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.