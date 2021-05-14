Geneva’s Tyler Perkins punched his ticket to the Division II district tennis tournament on Thursday.
Perkins, the second seed at singles, defeated Gilmour’s Joe Roddy 6-0, 6-0 to reach the semifinals.
Perkins will join Conneaut’s J.T. Vendetti and Geneva’s duo of Devin Morrison and Jon Huang as district qualifiers. Vendetti and the Geneva tandem advanced on Wednesday.
Vendetti and Perkins will square off for third place today.
Vendetti, the top-seeded singles, player lost to 6-2, 6-2 to Hawken’s Ashwin Balakrishnan in a semifinal match.
Vendetti has reached the district three times in his high school career. The 2020 season didn’t take place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s a good feeling to be able to say that I’ve made it all of my high school years,” Vendetti said.
In the semis, Perkins fell to Hawken’s Finn Rourke 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, setting up the match against Vendetti. Morrison and Huang entered the tournament unseeded, and ended up fourth after a pair of losses on Thursday.
“We’re happy with our postseason results,” Eagles coach Scott Torok said.
The district tennis tournament is scheduled for May 21 and 22 at Springside Racquet & Fitness Club in Akron. Opening round action is slated to start at 9 a.m. on May 21
Geneva also has unfinished matters to settle in the regular season. The Eagles tied in the Chagrin Valley Conference Valley Division tournament over the weekend, and can claim the division outright with a win over Lakeside at 4 p.m. Monday at Geneva.
