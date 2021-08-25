GENEVA — The Geneva volleyball team was ready to play. Well almost, anyway. The Eagles’ jerseys still haven’t come in yet for their second match of the season.
But the team was ready to perform as Geneva topped Edgewood 3-0 for its first win of the season Tuesday night. The Eagles posted set victories of 25-17, 25-12 and 25-19.
The Eagles (1-1, 1-0 Chagrin Valley Conference Lake Division) got off to a fast start with seven straight points to take an 11-5 lead in the first set. Edgewood (1-1, 0-1 CVC Lake Division) mounted a push late in the set to cut the lead to 23-17, but they fell too far behind.
Geneva had another serge in the second set. The Eagles outscored the Warriors 8-1 early in the set to take an 11-5 lead. Edgewood was unable to stop the Eagles, as Geneva finished the set by scoring 11 of the final 13 points.
“It’s tough to get the offense running when they’re blasting the ball at a thousand miles an hour at our defense,” Edgewood head coach Dave Fowler said. “And because we couldn’t get an offense, they were just running system plays in front of the 10-foot line. They got some bangers that can put some heat on the ball.”
The third set was the Warriors’ best. They stayed point for point with the Eagles through most of the final round. Edgewood led 16-13, but the Eagles went on another run to take the set.
Fowler gave all the credit to Geneva. He said his players competed well, but the Eagles’ offense kept the ball away from the Warriors.
Part of that offensive success came from the play of the Eagles front line. The combination of Kennedy Landrus, Lilly Rhodes, Brooke Richmond and others continued to put pressure on the Edgewood defense.
“In this league, if you don’t match offense for offense, this is what happens,” Fowler said. “You get 25-12, 25-10, 25-14. They just kept on hitting.”
Gianna DeLuca had six kills and four aces in the third set for the Eagles. One of her aces gave Geneva its final point.
“She served well, I think, all night,” Geneva head coach Annah Haesler said. “She served spots. I can’t say enough about her hustle, too. She hits, she sets, she serves, she does it all and she did great tonight.”
Claire Randolph and Kaitlyn Ezzone each had seven points to lead the Warriors. Claire and Sarah Coxon each had an ace while McKenna Vencill had three points and a team-high 27 assists.
Geneva reached .500 after dropping its opener against Jefferson in four sets on Monday. Now, the Eagles just need to get those uniforms.
“Hopefully we get our gray jerseys [tomorrow],” Haesler said with a chuckle. “That’s the plan.”
Both teams are scheduled to play home matches on Thursday.
Geneva goes against Lakeside and Edgewood battles Harvey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.