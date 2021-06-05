COLUMBUS — Five Geneva High School seniors missed their graduation ceremony on Saturday afternoon, but didn't seem to concerned as they got a special diploma presentation in Columbus.
"Tassels are on the right and go to the left," said Geneva High School Athletic Director Jennifer Crossley as five seniors put on their caps and gowns in the shadows of Jesse Owens Stadium the The Ohio State University late Saturday afternoon.
Crossley has made the trip to Columbus annually to present the diplomas to the students participating in the Ohio High School Athletic Association State Track and Field Meet.
"I absolutely enjoy it. I don't get get to see the fun part [of the student experience]," she said.
Crossley is normally working on the details of events and making sure all the students and coaches are supported for their contests.
Competitors William Hanchosky, Emmy Bryan, and Alex Reese participated in the ceremony, while Caleb Selman, brother of junior state participant Gabbi Selman, and Reese's twin brother, Zach, were cleared to receive their diplomas in front of the statue of Jesse Owens.
More than 30 friends and family gathered for the celebration and were furnished with party hats and noisemakers by Eagles coach Emily Long. Each student received their diploma, posed for pictures, then the whole group posed for pictures as happy parents, grandparents, friends and other relatives cheered.
Hanchosky, fresh off the podium with a seventh-place finish in the Division I 800 meters, said he was glad to participate in the shorter ceremony in Columbus. Alex Reese said he was happy because people would remember that their diplomas were received in Columbus because they ran so fast.
Caleb Selman didn't think twice about the opportunity to get his diploma in Columbus.
"I was 100 percent on the state train," he said.
The graduates walked to get their diplomas to the familiar sounds of "Pomp and Circumstance" played on Long's cell phone.
"I give you the Geneva Class of 2021," Crossley said.
"It seems it was just yesterday the twins [Alex and Zach] were 2 and a half and three pounds," said their grandmother Marilyn Reese.
