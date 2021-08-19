HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — The Geneva football team was on a roll in the postseason last year. But they ran into a buzzsaw in Chardon, the eventual Division III state champion.
With that said, Geneva head coach Chip Sorber thinks his team has the potential to replicate that success in 2021. But the Eagles will be younger when they face Madison in Week 1.
Sorber admitted that the skill positions were the “strong point” of the team during camp. The Eagles, though, have players coming back at key positions throughout the team.
The Eagles have 38 players on the roster this season, with 26 players returning from last year. That small but experienced group will be critical to the Eagles’ success in 2021.
“Some years [leadership is] very important and it’s even more important than others,” Sorber said. “It’s the kind of year where we’re probably going to be transitioning some younger guys into some positions.”
While the players are younger, they are also athletic. Geneva has a number of players who could slot into different positions on either side of the ball.
Gavin Juodenas, a senior guard and linebacker, said the added versatility is a benefit that some teams can’t used to their advantage.
“It’s great to have athletes that can adapt, and they’re smart, too,” Juodenas said.
The biggest questions for Sorber and the Eagles revolve around the offensive and defensive lines. But Sorber is confident in his athletes on the edge.
“We’re really excited about the speed and range that we have on both sides of the ball,” Sorber said.
The depth chart was a question throughout camp. Sorber wanted to see how the player reacted to the grind of camp and the competition from scrimmages before determining where the young players would land.
“You’re looking at younger players, potentially sophomores, being able to handle things — mentally and physically — are both critical,” Sorber said.
QUARTERBACK
The Eagles lost their quarterback, Ben Scibona, to graduation in the spring. Senior Wyatt Fuduric is stepping under center after sitting as a backup for the last three years.
Fuduric was named the starting quarterback before the Eagles opened camp. Sorber’s focus in camp was developing a couple players to step in a QB if needed.
RUNNING BACK
Brady Peet returns for his senior season. Peet played the last three years for the Eagles in their run-heavy offense.
Jacob Wilson will slot in at full back for the Eagles as a blocker or Peet.
WIDE RECEIVER
The Eagles feature a deep receiver group. Seniors Dominic Quinn and Clayton Queen are the leaders of the position group, while Sorber has high expectations for sophomores Kenny Young, Luke Smith and Giovanni Rice.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Johnny Haeseler returns on the offensive line for his junior season. Juodenas, a senior, is the leader along the line at guard.
Michael Amato and a couple other players were in the mix for playing time along a young offensive line unit.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Haeseler will be called to not only contribute on the offensive, but along the defensive line as well. Sorber said he could play either defensive tackle or defensive end this season.
The defensive line is another position where Sorber needs to fill some holes with younger players battling for time.
LINEBACKER
Sorber is expecting a big season out of Wilson at inside linebacker. It will be his first time as a full-time linebacker for the Eagles.
Juodenas also has some experience at linebacker and Peet is an outside linebacker.
DEFENSIVE BACK
Fuduric returns in the defensive backfield for the Eagles.
Fuduric was a second team Division III All-Northeast Lakes defender last season. Queen has played a number of different positions on the field in previous years, including safety, corner and linebacker.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Ethan Yost returns as a senior to handle the place kicking responsibilities. The Eagles were still looking for a punter to handle Week 1 responsibilities.
