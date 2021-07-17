Grant Mihalick and Cory Morrow are both Geneva graduates, but in different phases of their lives.
Mihalick is a junior at Wilmington College in the fall. He’s entering his third season playing for the Quakers’ basketball team.
Morrow, a football player, graduated from the University of Akron. He’s been working at Spire Academy in strength, speed and agility.
The duo will come together for the 2021 One Percent Basketball Clinic on July 24-25 at Lakeside High School. On July 24, rising fourth to seventh graders will go from 2-5 p.m.
The next day, rising eighth to 10th graders will take the court from noon to 3 p.m.
The camp will feature skills training, strength, conditioning and agility, competitions and 5-on-5 games.
“Last summer, I tried to find my passion and started One Percent Basketball,” Mihalick said. “I started to train kids, and tried to grow the game more. I’m in the gym five, six days per week.”
This will be Mihalick’s first camp.
“I want to bring some exposure, and hopefully, these kids can play at the next level,” he said.
Mihalick’s desire to start his company draws on his passion for the sport of basketball.
“I just want to show my love for the kids and develop their game,” he said. “It doesn’t matter their skill level.”
Even though they were at Geneva in different times, Morrow knew of Mihalick.
“When I was in high school, I remembered him,” Morrow said. “Grant was kind of doing his own thing. I support everything he does. He loves the game.”
Morrow said the skills and agility, strength and conditioning are all vital to the game of basketball.
“It’s understanding a lot of the technique and giving them an opportunity,” he said. “We see what happens when it’s not done correctly.”
Morrow has been a full-time Performance Coach and Facility Manager at Spire, the strength and conditioning coach at Perry High School and assistant football coach for the Pirates.
In past open gyms, Mihalick has noticed a common theme with the players.
“Passion,” he said. “We have kids who are super passionate about the game.”
Mihalick has also learned from his campers.
“They want to play the game the right way,” he said.
Mihalick said players from Ashtabula, Madison, Geneva and Perry have attended camps. He added he is relatable to them, despite still being in college.
“They all treat me like coach,” Mihalick said.
The camp this year is just in the summer, but Mihalick would like to make it a full-time gig once school is finished.
This past season, Mihalick missed most of the season with COVID-19.
“Overall, it’s been a great experience,” he said of Wilmington. “I got some good role minutes. Next year, I’m looking to grow into my role with the team.”
For Morrow, the clinic is about exposing athletes to a bigger picture.
“I encourage kids to get out,” he said. “They haven’t been around a higher level. I was motivated by my older brother. It prepared me for the next level and life.”
More information on the camp can be obtained by emailing Onepercentbasketball@gmail.com or calling Mihalick at 440-812-9449.
