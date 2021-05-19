Geneva graduate Aveni helps Duke to ACC women's championship

Brittany Aveni’s final Atlantic Coast Conference outdoor track and field championship benefitted not only herself, but also the team.
Aveni, a graduate student and Geneva alum, garnered two wins and a third place in the ACC, which finished up over the weekend in Raleigh, North Carolina.
The Blue Devils shared the title with Florida State, each scoring 110 points.
“This was the first women’s ACC team title that Duke has ever won,” Aveni said. “The title really captures the skill and talent that our team has come to represent.”
With the championship on the line, Duke needed to win 4x400m relay and for Florida State to finish sixth or worse to secure at least a share of team title.
Aveni and teammates Sule, Elena Brown-Soler and Jenna Crean ran a mark of 3:30.47, which earned them a gold medal.
The mark crushed the school record by 1.74 seconds and gave the team exactly what they needed, as Florida State checked in at sixth place.
“We stepped up to the expectations and performed when it mattered most,” Aveni said.
Aveni also won the open 400 with a run of 51.60 seconds, which shattered her own school record by 0.63 seconds,
That time checks in as the fifth fastest in the NCAA East Region and 12th fastest in the nation, entering competition on Sunday. Aveni became an ACC Champion for the first time.
Aveni also took third in the 200m in a time of 23.12.
The NCAA East Regional is slated to take place May 27-29 in Jacksonville, Florida. The NCAA Outdoor Championships is scheduled for June 8-11 in Eugene, Ore.
MU’s BRYAN, STOCKER QUALIFY PROVISIONALLY IN DIVISION III
Mount Union posted eight provisional qualifying marks for the NCAA Championships Friday Afternoon at the Harrison Dillard Twilight Meet at Baldwin Wallace.
The top 17 men and top 19 women, along with the top 14 relays, make the national meet in two weeks.
Among those who qualified were Alex Bryan, a Geneva graduate who finished first in the 800 in a time of 1:51.63 and sits 12th overall in the nation, and Sabrina Stocker, a Madison graduate, who picked up the victory in the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.64.
