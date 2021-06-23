Geneva graduate Aveni gearing up for 200 at U.S. Olympic Trials

After missing out on an Olympic berth in the open 400 meters, Brittany Aveni will have another chance to qualify on Thursday.
The Duke graduate and Geneva alumnus is slated to run in the open 200 first round on Thursday at 9:31 p.m. east coast time at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon.
Aveni enters the 200 with a time of 22.96. Sha’Carri Richardson, of Star Athletics TC, has the top time at 22.11, but she has withdrawn from the 200 after winning the 100 previously.
Cambrea Sturgis, of North Carolina A & T State University, has the second fastest time at 22.12.
The field is whittled down to 16 after the first round as the top four in each of the three heats and next four fastest times reach the semifinals. From there, the top eight advance to the finals.
“I want to enjoy the moment and opportunity and do the sport I love,” Aveni said.
Aveni recently found out she qualified in the 200.
In the 400 over the weekend, Aveni reached the semifinals, but ended up 15th overall.
She improved on her qualifying time of 52.54 seconds with a run of 52.31 in the semifinals.
“It was an amazing experience,” Aveni said. “It’s not something I would have predicted. To be part of it was really awesome, and to compete at a high level. That will only motivate me.”
Aveni started in Lane 9 in the second 400 heat. She started strong in the opening 200 meters, but started to fade the last 200.
“I’m definitely disappointed in my own performance,” she said. “Making the finals was something I could have done. Everything happens for a reason. I’m happy to be healthy.”
Aveni said her lane starting didn’t affect the race.
“You want a better lane, but you can qualify in any lane,” she said.
This is Aveni’s first appearance at the U.S. Olympic Trials.
“I haven’t been on this big of stage,” she said. “I wish I would have been more confident. I definitely think I could have worked on my strategy a little more. It depends on how you do the day of.”
Among those who competed in the 400 were Allyson Felix, who has now qualified for her fifth olympics, and Jessica Beard, who attended Euclid High School and Texas A&M.
Felix finished second overall in a time of 50.02 in the finals, which was after Quanera Hayes’ 49.78.
Wadeline Jonathas was the third U.S. qualifier in the 400 as she ran a 50.03.
Beard took ninth in 51.49 in the semifinals, one spot away from advancing to the finals.
“This sport teaches you so much,” Aveni said. “I respect them and see what level they are. It’s truly amazing to see them. It only furthered my respect them for them as athletes.”
One person who saw Aveni run the 400 was her mother, Julie, who made the flight to the west coast.
“It’s awesome to know a familiar face,” Aveni said. “It’s great for here to be at the race. I’m happy for the community and family in Ohio.”
Bobby McQuoid, who coached Aveni at Geneva, has seen the events unfold in Oregon.
“It’s been fun to watch and follow her,” he said.
McQuoid, who coached Aveni three years at Geneva, said Aveni is a natural runner.
“I don’t know if she’s a true distance runner,” he said. “We kind of plugged her in events that were best for the team and she did the rest.”
McQuoid said Aveni is the same on and off the track.
“What you see is what you get everywhere,” he said.
Aveni’s success and others who have gone on to compete collegiately have helped paved the way for future county runners, throwers and jumpers who have aspirations to reach the sky.
“If you make the commitment and put in the time, anything is possible,” McQuoid said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.