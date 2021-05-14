Geneva grad named ACC Women's Track Performer of the Week at Duke

Brittany Aveni and her Duke University track and field teammates are competing in the Atlantic Coast Conference Outdoor Championships this weekend.
The meet started Thursday and will run through Saturday at the Paul Derr Track Facility on the campus of North Carolina State in Raleigh.
Aveni, a Geneva graduate, entered competition with the top ACC marks of the season in the 400 at 52.23 and as part of the 4X400 relay team in a time of 3:32.92.
On Thursday, Aveni finished third in the 200 preliminaries in a time of 23.26 and advanced.
Miami senior Alfreda Steele holds the top spot at 23.04, followed by Florida State junior Jayla Kirkland at 23.13.
Aveni, a Duke graduate student, has put together a historic season.
She is one of two women in the country to hold top-35 times in the 100m, 200m, 400m, 4x100m and 4x400m. Arkansas’ Tianna Wilson is the other. Aveni was selected the ACC Women’s Track Performer of the Week earlier in the week. She recorded first-place finishes in the 100-meter dash, 200m and 4x100m relay.
Aveni broke her own school record of 11.41 seconds in the 100m set earlier in the season with a time of 11.35 seconds at the Duke Twilight earlier this month.
Her run as part of the 4x100m relay added her name to the record books again with the fifth fastest time in program history at 44.74 seconds.
Aveni has set four school records. She took home her first ACC Performer of the Week nod.
Aveni is the first Duke track athlete to win this honor in either the indoor and outdoor season and the first Duke woman to win since senior Michaela Reinhart won on Jan. 29, 2020.
