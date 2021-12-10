It wasn’t the outcome Sam Davis wanted for the 2021 season.
Davis, a Geneva graduate, was working with the Temple University offensive line at guard on the second unit heading toward this season.
Then, in the spring, it happened.
“I tore my meniscus on my right knee in spring ball,” Davis said. “We talked about whether to have surgery or wait. I decided to have the surgery in June. It’s a six-month recovery process. It’s still a long process.”
Davis missed the entire season, and admitted it was tough. He had played through a torn labrum in his junior season with the Eagles.
“It was definitely devastating,” said Davis, who is listed at 6-foot-3, 275 pounds. “I was fighting for a spot. I tried to not let it affect me.
“There’s nothing I could do about it. I worked to get back to where I was. I was lucky to have a good support system.”
The 2021 campaign produced a 3-9 (1-7 American Athletic Conference) record for the the Owls. Temple ended the season with a seven-game losing streak.
The Owls downed Akron 45-24, Wagner 41-7 and Memphis 34-31 for their wins in three of the opening four contests.
Among the losses were to 52-3 to Cincinnati, the AAC champions and College Football Playoff semifinalists; Boston College 28-3; Rutgers 61-14 and Houston 37-8.
“It’s not the outcome we were looking for,” Davis said.
Now, Davis will hit the reset button and is eagerly getting ready for next season individually and with the team.
The goal hasn’t changed, either. He’s still looking to compete for playing time next season.
“We had three super seniors graduate, a center, tackle and guard,” Davis said. “There’s a bunch of us fighting for spots. This offseason is crucial.”
Owls players are scheduled to report on Jan. 9.
When Davis and his teammates return, Temple will have a new head coach to lead a young squad.
Rod Carey was relieved of his duties in late November. He went 12-20 in three seasons at Temple.
The Owls are still in the process of hiring a head coach, who will then put a staff in place.
“I think the mindset is still the same,” Davis said. “It’s more of player-led team. It’s the business we’re all in.”
Davis is confident the school will find a good fit.
“There’s nothing I can control,” he said. “I’m committed to the university.”
Davis, who is scheduled to graduate in spring 2023 with a degree in finance, is listed as a redshirt freshman on the roster.
During his first season in Philadelphia, he redshirted due to COVID-19, then had a medical redshirt this season.
But the amount of eligibility Davis has remaining is still to be determined.
His goal is to get back on the field as soon as possible, and feels even better prepared after the surgery and rehab.
“My mobility is better,” Davis said. “I’m excited for the offseason.”
