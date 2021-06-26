EUGENE, Oregon — Brittany Aveni completed her Duke University track career late Thursday night.
The graduate student and Geneva alumnus ran in the open 200-meter race first round during the U.S. Olympics Trials at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Stadium.
Aveni ran the 200 in 23.09, which just fell short of advancing to the semifinals.
“All week leading up to the 200, I was filled with pure excitement to be able to compete again at the trials,” she said. “I did not put any expectations on the race, i just wanted to compete and have fun and I did exactly that.”
Aveni finished 17th overall with her time, just one spot away from qualifying for the semifinals.
The top 16 advanced to the semifinals, which included two from each of the five heats and the next six fastest overall times.
The top three in each of the two semis and next two fastest move into the final.
Competing in the second of five heats, Aveni placed third, after Ohio State’s Anavia Battle (22.37) and Nike-sponsored Dezerea Bryant (22.71).
UNLV’s Cassandra Hall grabbed the 16th — and last qualifying spot — in a time of 22.97. Gabby Thomas, of New Balance/Buford Bailey TC, took first overall in 21.98.
“Being one spot out from making it into the semis is frustrating, but at the same time that in itself just shows how far I have come in the sport,” Aveni said.
Aveni represented Duke for the final time as an athlete.
“My time at Duke has been nothing sport of amazing, and I was thankful for the chance to wear the Duke uniform on my chest one last time [last night],” she said.
Aveni isn’t quite sure of her future plans, but added she is staying at Duke to be an assistant coach next year.
