Geneva grad Aveni advances to U.S. Olympics Trials 400 semifinals

Geneva graduate Brittany Aveni is one step closer to potentially qualifying for the 2021 Olympics Games.
Aveni advanced to the semifinals in the women’s 400-meter dash during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials on Friday night. She qualified for the semifinals after running a 52.54 seconds in the qualifying round in Eugene, Oregon.
She came in third in the second heat of the event. The top three finishers in each of the four heats and the top four best times remaining advanced.
Aveni finished 18th overall, but was only 0.2 seconds off the lead in her heat. Nike-sponsored runner Quanera Hayes (52.34) and Florida’s Taylor Manson (52.37) finished ahead of Aveni.
The women’s 400 semifinals are scheduled for 10:20 p.m. today. Coverage of the Olympic Trials will begin at 8 p.m. on NBC Sports Network before transitioning to NBC at 10 p.m. The top three in each semifinal and next two fastest times advance to the final on Sunday.
