ORWELL — The Grand Valley Invitational was still to be decided as the group of runners entered the woods behind the high school. But after the pack emerged, three Geneva runners were in the lead.
As the race progressed, the lead for the trio of Eagles began to grow.
And the three were the first to cross the finish line on Tuesday evening, clinching a win for Geneva in the girls race.
Renee Tetlow came in first followed by May Evangelista and Grace Dubsky. Tetlow finished with a time of 22:02.40, Evangelista ran a 22:20.20 and Dubsky checked in at 22:40.90.
Alayna Lomas came in sixth with a 24:11.70 to round out the Geneva runners to finish in the top 10.
“It’s exciting, especially since we finished one, two and three,” Dubsky said. “It builds confidence that we could do this.”
The Eagles ended the race with 21 points, followed by Kirkland with 41 and Jefferson came in third with 60.
While the the girls team took their race handily, the boys race was a different story. The Eagles were awarded the trophy following a first-place finish. But officials realized a typographical error in the final standings and awarded the trophy to Jefferson.
Turns out the officials didn’t mark one of Jefferson’s runners upon tallying the final times.
The Falcons won the boys race with 30 points. Geneva finished second with 35 and GV took third with 76.
GV’s David Steimle took the boys race after running 18:06.80. Jefferson’s Stephen Sly came in second with an 18:18.60. Geneva’s Owen Schroeder and Alex Kolhoff came in third and fourth, respectively, and Jefferson’s Josh Diehl and Andrew Hitchcock claimed fifth and sixth.
Jefferson coach TJ Furman wanted his team to make some improvements after racing on Saturday. Overall, he was satisfied with the Falcons’ performance.
“I think it’s a confidence builder,” Furman said. “They’re realizing they can run with good runners. I still think our biggest enemy is ourselves. We need to get past that part.”
The Geneva girls team tends to focus on running as a team while in practice. Recently, the Eagles began implementing progressive running. The running style has the athletes start at a competitive pace for the first mile before pushing ahead later in the race. Evangelista said the approach is typically used by Geneva when running courses with hills.
Tetlow said the running style requires the runners to pick up the pace with each mile. She said the team usually runs at “medium” speed during practice and pick things up with every 400 meters.
“For the past couple weeks, we’ve been working on that, running hills ... stuff like that,” Evangelista said.
The Eagles have races at Villa Angela-St. Joseph on Saturday, the All-Ashtabula County Meet on Sept. 28 and a race at Gilmour Academy on Oct. 1 before the postseason begins. They hope to continue building momentum heading into the end of the season.
“We work hard in practice and our hard work is paying off,” Tetlow said.
