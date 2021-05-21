Geneva, Conneaut tennis players look forward to district

Asked to describe the play of his doubles team of Jon Huang and Devin Morrison, Geneva coach Scott Torok borrows a cliche from the world of fine art.
“It’s no Picasso, but the paint is dry.” the coach said with a laugh.
Huang and Morrison have pretty much grown up playing tennis against each other as well as with each other. For their senior season, they wanted to pair up as a team.
In doing so, years of friendship, as well as a few moments of frustration with each other, have shown themselves.
“They yell at each other a lot,” Torok said. “They fight, they get mad at each other, but then they usually figure things out also.”
That they have, the tandem clawed their way to a record of 17-10 this spring. At times, they’ve played really well and won some big matches, at other times they’ve struggled.
By the time it’s all said and done though, they’ve reached today’s Division II District Tennis Tournament at the Springside Racquet and Fitness Club in Akron.
“I’m super excited,” Huang said. “Devin and I have been friends for a really long time, and I’ve always looked forward to going here, ever since we started playing tennis. Playing here has always been a goal of mine.”
They made it to Akron by placing fourth at last weekend’s sectional tournament at Solon High School. There they punched their ticket by defeating a St. John’s team which beat them twice during the regular season.
“It was a big goal of ours,” Morrison said of reaching districts. “I didn’t really expect us to get this far, because there was no season last year and before that, we were playing JV.”
In their varsity debut this spring, the two seniors have utilized their different strengths and skillsets to find success.
‘“Devin is more of a power player, while Jon relies more on spin. He’s kind of a spin doctor,” Torok said. There’s a time and place for everything and sometimes they don’t know when that is but, for the most part, they figure it out.”
A big reason they figure it out is that they know each other so well.
“Usually we know what the other person is going to do before they do it,” Morrison said.
They will meet the Youngstown Ursuline team of Gavin Blacksher and Josh Khavari in the first round. This is single-elimination format until the semifinals.
Torok said he’d love to see the pair play, but however the match goes, he wants to see them enjoy the moment that they’ve earned this season.
“This is their last ride here, I’m happy for them because they missed last year, so they’re due,” Torok said. “Hopefully they’ll take it all in. They’re kind of like an old married couple. They yell, they fight, but in the end, they usually figure it out.”
Also representing Ashtabula county today from Geneva will be Tyler Perkins and from Conneaut JT Vendetti. Perkins steps on the court with a record of 20-7 and placed fourth at Solon. He’ll face Rayn Carnahan of Lakeview in the first round.
Vendetti will go against Chirs Simon from Boardman. Vendetti took third at Solon and enters the tournament with a record of 12-5.
