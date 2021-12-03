GENEVA — A year ago, Jason Herd thought wrestling would be useful with helping him get ready for his senior year of football.
Fifteen losses later and his senior football season now behind him, wrestling would seemingly be in Herd’s rearview mirror for good. Or maybe not.
Herd is back on the mat this season. He picked up his first win Thursday, scoring a third-period pin during the Spartans dual at Geneva in a county matchup to open the season for both schools.
“Going 0-15 made me realize how tough a sport wrestling is,” Herd said with a laugh. “Winning definitely feels a lot better,”
Last season’s record would discourage most anyone, but for Herd, it was just what was necessary to learn the sport.
“It was kind of rough,” he said. “Last year, I was just focused on learning what to do and how to hit certain moves.”
After a scoreless first period, Herd hit a reversal off the whistle to start the second. He added two back points later, before finishing it early in the third.
Headed to the Marines after graduation, another season of wrestling is something Herd said will sharpen him not only as an athlete but overall as a person.
“Wrestling is just one of those things that just makes you a better person,” he said. “It builds character and definitely teaches you work ethic.”
Keith Sherman, making his debut as Conneaut’s head coach, was proud of Herd.
“He didn’t win a single match last year, but he won his first official varsity match [tonight].” Sherman said. “He’s excited. He has the strength of a bull and if he just believes in himself and starts to learn a little more, he’ll be great.”
The Eagles took the dual 39-24 on the strength of the Spartans giving up forfeits in four weight classes. Of the six matches wrestled, each team won three.
Aside from Herd’s win at 175, Conneaut received pins from Logan Pinkerton at 157 and Daren Christine at 285.
The Spartans were without last year’s state alternate Amari Bowers, who was nursing a sore back. Also, Moses Schwartz gave up about 30 pounds to take the mat at 215, rather than have a forfeit and lose an opportunity to get some mat time.
For Geneva, the Eagles countered with a pins from Ayden Miller and Michael Hupertz at 144 and 215, respectively, and a decision from Nigel Platt at 165.
The match was the first for Ron Cerjan who has taken over the Geneva program and will be tasked with retooling an Eagles team that has some young wrestlers.
A 1989 Geneva graduate who was involved in coaching right after his days on the mat were over and an assistant to Chris Stamper the last eight years, Cerjan still had to admit it wasn’t just his wrestlers that were a little nervous.
“I definitely had the jitters [tonight],” he said with a laugh.
Rebuilding the Geneva’s mat program, though, is something the new coach takes pretty seriously.
The Eagles have no seniors and just three juniors on the mat this season. From there, it’s all underclassmen.
Getting a win to start the season was a nice way to start.
“It’s all about rebuilding this year and I thought they all looked really good at a young age [tonight],” Cerjan said.
