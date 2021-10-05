The Geneva boys golf team missed out on a trip to districts last season by one stroke. They made up for it on Monday by qualifying for the final team spot in the Division I sectional tournament.
Unlike in other golf tournaments, four teams advance to the district round instead of three. Geneva shot a 327 at Quail Hollow Country Club on Monday. St. Ignatius, the state runner-up last year, won the tournament with a 282. University School (296) and Shaker Heights (314) took second and third place.
Ayden Richmond led the Eagles with a 35-41-76 and finished in a tie for ninth place with Shaker Heights’ Kevin Spring. Kyle Opalko shot a 40-42-82 for 20th, Hunter Metz had a 41-43-84 in 22nd and Connor Anderson wasn’t too far behind with a 42-43-85 in 24th place.
“We were trying to get that fourth spot,” Geneva head coach Zack Mansky said. “Fought all day and played hard. And I just tried to pump them up all day and keep them calm and tell them what to do. They bought into it.”
The Eagles missed the district round last season after shooting a 351. Mentor took the final spot with a 350.
For Richmond, it will be the second trip to Pine Hills Golf Club, the site of the Division I district tournament. He qualified as an individual last season after shooting an 83. He finished 37th at districts.
“It was a lot to take in last year, but I feel a lot more confident this year — knowing what to expect having been there already,” Richmond said. “Hopefully we can all play well and put up a respectable number.
“I want to try and beat what I did last year and just improve every time.”
Madison’s Austin Davidson almost clinched a district spot as an individual. He lost a first-hole playoff to Ryan Boyd of Willoughby South. Both golfers shot 38-43-81 in 18 holes.
The Blue Streaks shot 378, good enough to finish 10th. Liam Crouch had a 45-46-91, Logan Bausman shot 48-52-100 and Nolan Thomas ended the day with 54-52-106.
Lakeside rounded out the area schools with a 405 and came in 13th. Kamron Crockett led the Dragons with a 47-47-94. Zackary Palmer followed with a 51-45-96, Jack Varckette had 49-57-106 and Tanner Jensen finished with a 56-53-109.
The Division I girls sectional tournament was also held on Monday at Old Avalon Golf Course.
Lakeside’s Hannah Mathias just missed out on an individual qualifying spot. The senior shot a 44-44-88, tying Canfield’s Miya Cohol and Hathaway Brown’s Madeleine Williams for 16th. All Holtz of Chagrin Falls clinched the final spot with a 43-44-87.
The Dragons and Madison didn’t have the minimum four golfers so they didn’t qualify for the team standings. Taylor Wilber was the other Lakeside golfer. She finished in 35th with a 48-48-96. Maddy Ebersbach led the Blue Streaks with 57-55-112 while Jocelyn Bancroft had 55-58-113 and Madi Mullins shot 58-60-118.
Geneva finished 14th with 537. Hailee Vandevander led the Eagles with 55-59-114, followed by Abbigayle Tagle with 59-63-122, Adrianna Ellis at 7-69-140 and Sophia Bell shot 82-79-161.
