Geneva baseball building on positives, even after loss

GENEVA — The good news for Geneva baseball coach Josh Hartz was his team hit the ball pretty hard on Tuesday afternoon against Gilmour Academy.
The bad news was a lot of the balls they hit found Gilmour gloves.
Geneva batters struck out just one time against Lancers pitcher Paddie Murphy, but were unable to string any offense together in 5-0 non-conference action at Geneva High School.
The loss dropped the Eagles to 6-6-1, while Gilmour improved to 8-6.
Geneva’s best scoring chance came on a two-out rally in the third.
After Murphy set down the first eight Eagle hitters, Clayton Queen sent a soft liner to right for the first Geneva hit of the game.
Leadoff hitter Shea Arkenburg followed with a single, and stole second to give Jack Cafaro a great opportunity to get his team back from an early 3-0 deficit.
Cafaro laced a bullet that had RBI written all over it, except it was right at the Lancers’ third baseman to end the inning.
The play kind of summarized the Eagles’ afternoon, or as the coach said, the entire season.
“We’ve had a lot of things that have been frustrating this season,” Hartz said. “It gets to a point where at least we were in scoring position.
“We started that rally with two outs, so we were fortunate to have a scoring opportunity. If that ball gets through, it’s a 3-2 game and we put a little pressure on them, which is what we were trying to do.”
A lot of what the coach is also trying to do is expose his team to some high-caliber baseball programs.
The Lancers, who were Division II state runners-up two years ago, certainly fit the bill.
“Absolutely,” Hartz said. “We really geared up the last three years to play some teams that I think are some of the better teams in the state of Ohio.”
Aside from Gilmour, Geneva will be on the diamond against teams such as Chagrin Valley Conference foe Chagrin Falls, West Branch, Notre Dame Cathedral Latin, and others.
“Playing someone like Gilmour preps you for a team we may see in the district [tournament],” Hartz said. “Someone like Chardon or Lake Catholic, that you might see for the championship.”
With a young team, including four freshmen in the lineup at times, the coach knows playing elite programs may not produce a lot of notches in the win column.
But the growth he’s seen this season has been encouraging.
Tuesday’s game was a prime example.
The Eagles had early mistakes early in the game that cost them runs, but instead of hanging their heads, they battled back to stay in the game.
“Sometimes you make mistakes, but thank God, they didn’t snowball on us which is has in the past,” Hartz said. “So, it shows a lot of growth on our team to come back from that one or two mistakes and still get out of the inning.
“Our pitching staff did a great job, and we hit the ball all over the place, just right at people.”
Aside from the two hits in the third, Geneva received singles from Austin Berkowitz in the fourth inning and one from Ben Scibona in the sixth.
Geneva is scheduled to play St. John at Smith Field today, then travel to Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin on Thursday.
