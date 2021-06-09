Geneva alumnus, Duke graduate student  Brittany Aveni to run in three DI national races this week

When deciding whether to try and return to the Duke women’s track and field team for the outdoor season, Brittany Aveni had various factors to weigh.
“I had wanted to see the best course of action,” the Geneva graduate said. “It took a lot of cooperation. I sat down with my coach [Shawn Wilbourn] and decided on the best option.”
Aveni was able to return for her fifth — and final — season with the Blue Devils.
And she took advantage of the opportunity.
Aveni’s banner 2021 season will close out her Duke career in the Division I Outdoor National Tournament, which runs from tonight to Saturday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
She is scheduled to compete in three preliminary events on Thursday — on the 4X100 and 4X400 relays and in the open 400.
“I’m very excited,” Aveni said. “Regionals [the NCAA East Preliminary] is more stressful. Now that’s over I’m looking forward to making the trip to Eugene.”
Aveni’s day on Thursday starts with the 4X100 relay at 3:32 p.m. The open 400 is scheduled for 5 p.m. and the 4X400 relay is at 6:48 p.m.
The top eight in each event advance to Saturday’s finals.
“This season has prepared me for six races,” Aveni said. “I’ve gotten used to the schedule.”
Aveni said each race has its own nuance.
“We’ve had great transfers and were able to get together a good relay,” she said. “The 4X100 is very stressful. It’s literally anyone’s race.
“I’m super excited about the 400. I want to put together my best race. The 4X400, no one is fresh. It comes down to who wants it last 100 meters. A Duke relay team has never made the finals.”
More known as a distance runner, Aveni said she starting running sprints last fall.
“Two, three seasons I’ve slowly made the shift to sprints,” she said.
Entering the nationals, Aveni is ranked 19th in the open 400 with a time of 51.79. Texas A&M freshman Athing Mu has the fastest time at 49.68.
Duke’s 4X400 relay is ranked ninth with a time of 3:29.19 and the 4X100 team checks in 17th at 44.08.
Texas A&M leads the way in the 4X400 relay at 3:25.84 and LSU’s 42.63 is the best 4X100 relay time.
That Aveni could compete this spring was not a foregone conclusion, even though college athletes received an extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic canceling the 2020 spring season.
“I requested a ninth semester,” she said. “I was afraid I was going to get denied. Duke would rather have students graduate in four years, but they allowed me to come back.”
After the nationals, Aveni is planning on staying in Eugene for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, June 18-27. She ran a 51.6 400 during the Atlantic Coast Conference Outdoor Championships on May 13, which is ranked 16th overall.
“You never know what can happen,” Aveni said.
Aveni has her career field worked out. She is slated to attend North Carolina State in the fall of 2022 for veterinarian school.
In the meantime, she still hopes to keep compete.
“There’s a movement for a number of races in the US for pros,” Aveni said.
One option is the American Track League, which has a 10-meet outdoor series scheduled for this summer. There’s also the potential to compete in European meets, depending on how the summer goes.
Aveni will leave Duke as a five-time outdoor national qualifier, which broke the school record of four.
She also became the first Blue Devil in outdoor program history to qualify for three NCAA Outdoor events in one season.
But for her, it’s not just about athletics.
“It’s difficult to transition from high school to college,” Aveni said. “The academic load is much more in college. I’m proud to say I could balance school and athletics.”
Aveni has watched her growth at Duke.
“You don’t realize how young you are,” she said. “It forces you to grown up. I’m 23 and freshman now are 17, 18. I found out what makes me happy and realized my dream of being a veteran. How can I help to motivate other girls like I had when I was a freshman?”
Aveni hasn’t forgotten about her roots, either.
“I want to thank my family, track family and Ohio for supporting me,” she said.
