Fuduric ready to lead Geneva offense from QB position

Editor’s Note: This is the first of a series of player profiles leading up to the 2021 football season.
GENEVA — It’s early in camp, but every snap that Wyatt Fuduric takes is four years in the making. There’s a serious nature to the Geneva football team, but he is enjoying his time under center.
The Eagles’ quarterback spent the last three years as the backup. Now, he is slowly preparing himself for the moment he gets his name called.
“I think it’s been nice to run with the ones this year and get to run some of the plays we didn’t get to with the second team,” Fuduric said after the team’s first day of camp on Aug. 2. “But it’s been nice to get out there. I’ve been waiting a long time.”
Ben Scibona was the Eagles’ starting quarterback last season. But with Scibona’s graduation in the spring, it’s Fuduric’s time under the Friday night lights.
Fuduric’s talents were put on display during Geneva’s passing camp in July. For area schools that attended, it was the first glimpse of the Eagles’ new starting quarterback.
“All our skill guys are seniors, basically. They’re all older,” Fuduric said of his chemistry with his teammates. “We’ve all been playing together for so long that it’s already been there.”
During reps, the senior threw passes accurately, made throws outside the pocket and showed the ability to run. Fuduric showed a complete body of work, but that wasn’t a surprise for Geneva head coach Chip Sorber.
Sorber said Fuduric is a product of hard work. The coach said it takes years for a player to develop physically through strength and conditioning at the high school level.
Fuduric’s improved body looks like it can take a hit, and it will in the Geneva offense.
The Eagles primarily run the ball. And Sorber even joked that when they throw, it usually has a run read embedded in the play for the quarterback.
Brady Peet, Geneva’s three-year starter at running back, sees the potential for Fuduric under center. Peet said he thinks the team “will be alright” in the hands of its new signal caller.
“Wyatt’s a big dude,” Peet said. “I think he’s gonna be able to run the ball just as good as he’ll be able to throw it. That’s what our offense is all about.”
And Fuduric has found a way to fit perfectly into that offense. It was his job as soon as camp began, and Sorber started for focus more on developing a potential backup at quarterback.
“He’s been fitting the ball in real nice in some tight windows and doing a great job,” Sorber said. “We’re excited for Wyatt, man, he’s gonna have a great year.”
Sorber has high standards for his program. Fuduric also believes
the offense could have a special year, but he also said he didn’t want to “overstep” when asked what the expectations of the offense were for 2021.
“We got really old skill guys,” Fuduric said. “We’re all seniors. We’re all, I think, at our peak right now. I think as long as the trenches hold up, we’ll be fine.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.