ASHTABULA — Boredom during a pandemic may have changed the athletic course of life for St. John School graduate Jack Hammers.
Hammers weighed 225 pounds in the fall of 2019 and was the center on the Heralds football team.
When the coronavirus pandemic hit in the spring of 2020 Hammers said he was bored and started running. The extra activity dropped his weight to 155 pounds.
Hammers ran the 3.1 mile Firecracker 5K course in a time of 17:39 winning the race by a minute and 42 seconds.
The St. John football coaches were not overlyhappy with the reducedcenter but he continued to play the position in the fall of 2020 but went in a different direction this spring.
Hammers said he isrunning 50 to 60 miles a week and has won four recent area 5K road races. He said he runs a lot of his miles inside on a treadmill but is now considering the option of running in college.
He decided to continue to run because he knew he could only play football through high school but could run the “rest of his life”.
On the women’s side of the 5K competition 13 year old Nicole Zeigler, a soon to be eighth grader at Northwestern, won her first overall female division with a time of 24:11. She said she runs about 20 miles a week near her home in Albion.
“It feels really good. I’ve never won a race like this ... I liked the course except that one hill. I struggled,” she said.
Tom Sawicki, a Lakeside High School graduate, got into the spirit of the holiday by wearing a red, white and blue shirt and did a livestream on Facebook from the race’s start to finish. He said he grew up in the city and feels the Ashtabula County YMCA, the sponsor of the race, takes care of kids and he wanted to give back to the organization.
In the 10K competition recent Geneva graduateWilliam Hanchosky bested the field with a time of 45:01. He was last seen racingat the Ohio High SchoolAthletic Association State Track and Field meet in Columbus the first Saturday in June.
Hanchosky finished seventh in the 800 meters and received his diploma by a statue of Jesse Owens in Columbus as the rest ofhis class was completing commencement exercises at Spire Institute about 170 miles away.
Hanchosky said he has been more of a “track guy” but is upping his miles this summer in preparation to run cross country at Youngstown State University. “I took two weeks off and have been running five miles more each week,” he said.
“I want to be good at everything,” he said of his hopes of being a well rounded college runner.
Elaine Gonzalez, the 2019 Firecracker 5K women’s champion, was excited about her 2021 run that improved her time to 46:10 and put her back in the victory circle after battling injuries for about a year.
She credited her husband Luigi and father Karl Schwarz for helping her train well and win the race. “It felt so good ,” he said.
The race is sponsored by the Ashtabula County YMCA with proceeds going to the Livestrong program that helps people recovering from cancer. ACYMCA Executive Director Trevor Sprague said the program is free for anyone recovering from the dreaded disease.
“It (Livestrong) focuses on the spirit, mind and body,” he said.
