Four champs for Edgewood at Poland Duals

Edgewood’s wrestling
team opened the season at the Poland Duals on Saturday.
The Warriors who wrestled performed well, as Kyle Biller at 144 pounds, Kurt Corrigan 157, Zeke Lukas 175 and Troy Peterson heavyweight all took first in their respective weight class with 5-0 records.
Josh Biller attained a 4-1 mark at 150, while Kyle Vencill finished 3-2 at 132.
“I’m super proud of the guys,” Edgewood coach Gregory Stolfer said.
Austin Paneto and Justin Jury both at 138 and Chris Skwera 165 also participated for the Warriors.
Edgewood went 1-4 in the duals, defeating Shaw and falling to Salem, Poland, South Range and Wadsworth.
“We split matches with South Range [4-4], probably the best team there, won six of eight matches with Salem, swept Shaw and went 5-3 against Wadsworth and Poland,” Stolfer said.
Edgewood is slated to compete at Fitch, with Howland, on Friday night.
“We’re taking it one day at a time,” Stolfer said.
DRAGONS COMPETE AT SOLON
Lakeside took 25th place with 17 points in the Solon Comet Classic over the weekend.
Morgan Bish, at 215, and Andrew DiSalvatore (165) both scored six points.
Derek Briggs (126) checked in with five points.
Lakeside is scheduled to compete in the Riverside Rumble Friday and Saturday.
LAKERS FINISH 8TH AT HAWKEN
Pymatuning Valley earned a top-10 placing during the Hawken Invitational over the weekend.
The Lakers tallied 108.5 points to notch eighth place.
Grayson Shanks, at 113, led the way with 17.5 points, and placed fourth.
Brennan Moore (150) and Ty Vickery (175) both registered 17 points, followed
by Jayce Dietrich (138) with 15 and Nick Hitchcock
(190) 11.
Moore, Dietrich and Vickery each finished fifth in their respective weight division, while Hitchcock picked up sixth.
PV is slated to compete at the Cardinal Invitational on Saturday.
