Two boys basketball players from Pymatuning Valley and one each from Conneaut and Grand Valley received statewide recognition by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association on Wednesday.
In Division III, senior Tyler Britton and junior Blake Krznaric, of the Lakers, attained special mention honors, while junior Chance Loomis, of the Spartans, was a honorable mention choice.
Grand Valley senior Nate Boiarski earned honorable mention all-Ohio accolades in Division IV.
Britton averaged 20.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per season for PV, which won the Northeastern Athletic Conference and captured a D-III sectional title.
An all-state selection a year ago, Britton, who is 6-foot-6, surpassed 1,000-career points this season.
"I'm very happy and thankful," Britton said. "My teammate Blake also got it so that also is awesome. Just a good year."
Krznaric (6-6) averaged 15 points and six rebounds per contest this season. He shot 56 percent from the field, including 40 percent from 3-point range.
"I'm so honored to be special mention All-Ohio this year, and hope that my work I put in the offseason can help me get a higher achievement," Krznaric said.
Lakers coach Ryan Shontz was proud of his duo.
"Tyler Britton being named All-Ohio is a great honor for our team, school and community," Shontz said. "It takes a lot of people working hard to get a player to that level. Tyler put in the work.
"Blake Krznaric being named All-Ohio is a tremendous honor for an underclassmen. He is so smart and skilled, it's great to see others noticing, not just our people in the town. Blake has the potential to take over any game against any opponent. His unique combination of size and skill make it very hard to slow him down."
Loomis (5-10) averaged 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.6 steals and 3.4 assists per game on the season. He shot 47 percent from the field.
"I'm beyond grateful to receive this honor," Loomis said. "I think that the hours alone in the gym showed this season and there is always more work to do."
Loomis is expected to be the centerpiece for Conneaut's team next season.
"Chance is well deserving of all-state recognition," Spartans coach Tim Tallbacka said. "His work ethic is unmatched. We are looking for him to build on this as a senior."
Boiarski (6-3) completed his basketball career at GV, averaging 16.4 points, six rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals per outing this season. He had 12 games of more than 18 points.
"I am both honored and excited," Boiarski said. "This is a testament to hard work and dedication. I have spent countless hours in the gym training to be better.
"I would like to thank the late Tom Henson and Freeman Blade and all of my coaches for the impact they have had on me both on and off the court."
Mustangs coach Justin Turk lauded Boiarski as one of the best players in the county.
"Nathan has put so much time and effort over the last four years, especially coming off a major ankle injury last year and it's good to see him rewarded," Turk said. "He's a special student-athlete and represents GV well."
The Division I and II All-Ohio teams will be announced Thursday.
2023 Division III Boys Basketball All-Ohio Teams
Player of the Year: Dailyn Swain, Columbus Africentric
Coach of the Year: Travis Wise, South Point
First Team: Denali Jackson, Martins Ferry, 6-0, sr., 22.7 (points per game); Dailyn Swain, Columbus Africentric, 6-8, sr., 18.6; Caleb Lovely, South Point, 6-3, Jr., 22.4; Myles Montgomery, Minford, 5-10, so., 23.1; Jerry Easter II, Toledo Emmanuel Christian, 6-5, so., 33.4; Colin White, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-6, jr., 21.1; Cody Head, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-3, 18.5; Justin Rupp, Creston Norwayne, 6-3, sr., 16.7; Mason Shrout, Camden Preble Shawnee, 6-5, jr., 23.3; Wes Enis, Casstown Miami East, 6-0, jr., 21.5
Second Team: J’Allen Barrino, Malvern, 6-1, jr., 16.6; Sam Johnson, Worthington Christian, 6-7, jr., 19.1; Xzander Ream, Chillicothe Zane Trace, 6-3, sr., 21.1; Brooks Laukhuf, Haviland Wayne Trace, 6-3, jr., 22.3; Nathan Lurie, Beachwood, 5-11, sr., 26.1; Jesse McCulloch, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-9, jr., 17.0; Jake Cubbison, Perry, 6-2, sr., 21.3; Jacob Roeth, Casstown Miami East, 6-0, jr., 18.1; Tim Stewart, Cincinnati Mariemont, 6-6, sr., 17.2; Conner Cravaack, Cincinnati Madeira, 6-5, sr., 22.3
Third Team: Jack Porter, Zanesville West Muskingum, 5-11, sr.,15.0; Carter Mallernee, Johnstown Northridge, 6-3, jr., 20.6; Bransyn Copas, Seaman North Adams, 6-0, jr., 17.1; Justice Thompson, Ashland Crestview, 6-3, so., 16.0; Dylan Hohler, Huron, 6-4, sr., 20.4; James Kosmides, Chagrin Falls, 6-5, sr., 12.7; Caiden Nicol, Lewistown Indian Lake, 6-2, jr., 19.7; Connor Stonebreaker, Versailles, 6-8, sr., 22.3; Navarre Alhassan, Atwater Waterloo, sr., 19.2; Garrett Sprutte, Ravenna Southeast, 6-2, jr., 21.5
Special Mention: Mason Sochor, Bellaire, 6-3, jr., 20.0; Dantae Faiello, Magnolia Sandy Valley, 5-11, jr., 16.9; Alex Reese, Martins Ferry, 6-5, so., 22.1; Alex Roden, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-2, sr., 11.9; Trey Booker, Marion Pleasant, 6-0, jr., 19.5; Trenton Collins, Utica, 6-3, sr., 22.4; Theo Falkenhain, Columbus Academy, 5-10, so., 12.8; Nyelle Shaheed, Cnaal Winchester Harvest Prep, 6-5, sr., 15.7; Tucker Liston, Belpre, 6-3, sr., 20.0; Brady Chisman, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-10, sr., 17.0; Jace Copley, Lucasville Valley, 6-3, jr., 21.0; Connor Lintz, McDermott Northwest, 6-2, jr., 21.0; Cason Doolittle, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-3, sr., 13.9; Josh Henline, Spencerville, 6-2, sr., 16.2; Christian Burton, Oregon Cardinal Stritch, 5-10, sr., 16.7; Cade Brenner, Archbold, 6-2, jr., 18.3; Case Boos, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-9, sr., 17.9; Caden Erford, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-4, jr., 14.0; Breon Hicks, Oregon Cardinal Stritch, 6-3, sr., 14.2; Luke Harris, Defiance Tinora, 6-2, sr., 18.0; Luc Borojevich, Swanton, 5-9, sr., 15.0; Carson Parker, Lima Central Catholic, 6-3, jr., 15.2; Walter Plantz, Genoa, 6-7, fr., 13.8; Kade Lentz, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-4, jr., 16.1; Sam McMillan, Bucyrus Wynford, 6-5, jr., 11.4; Malachi Bayless, Bucyrus, 6-0, jr., 19.8; Carter Smiley, Carey, 5-7, jr., 12.9; Tyler Britton, Pymatuning Valley, 6-6, sr., 20.5; Aidan Fitzgerald, Mentor Lake Catholic, 6-3, sr., 18.7; T.J. Crumble, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-7, fr., 15.1; Nathan Borling, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-1, jr., 18.4; Blake Krznaric, Pymatuning Valley, 6-6, jr., 15.0; Vincent Berardi, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-2, sr., 14.8; Brayden Richards, Perry, 6-1, jr., 16.0; Peyton Burdys-Rini, Mentor Lake Catholic, 6-3, jr., 18.4; Jaiden Basinger, Brooklyn, 6-3, sr., 15.7; Braylan McClardy, Cuyahoga Heights, 6-1, jr., 12.1; Dekota Johnson, Mantua Crestwood, 5-11, so., 20.6; DaMonte' DeGraffenried, Canton Central Catholic, 6-3, sr., 11.8; Carter Piatt, Smithville, 6-1, sr., 17.3; Tajon Grogan, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas, 6-1, sr., 14.0; Landon Moore, South Range, 6-3, sr., 13.3; Caleb Shilling, East Canton, 6-10, jr., 17.7; Dylan Rouse, Canton Central Catholic, 6-6, sr., 12.4; Isaiah Jones, Brookfield, 6-5, sr., 16.9; Ashton O’Brien, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney, 6-2, jr., 15.0; Zack Miller, Wooster Triway, 5-8, sr., 18.5; Brett Alberts, West Salem Northwestern, 6-1, sr., 23.0; Cayleb Walters, Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 6-1, so., 18.3; Carson Miles, Georgetown, 5-11, sr., 22.0; Wilson Suggs, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-0, sr., 14.0; Conner Smith, Carlisle, 6-3, sr., 15.4; Conner Yeager, Clermont Northeastern, 6-4, so., 13.5; Carter Williams, Jamestown Greeneview, 6-2, sr., 13.9; Mason Winchester, Norwood, 6-0, sr., 18.5; Justin Finkbine, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-5, sr., 12.2; Dalon Owensby, Cincinnati James N Gamble Montessori, 5-10, sr., 19.2
Honorable Mention: Dekota Johnson, Mantua Crestwood, 5-11, soph., 20.6; Ethan Hann, Creston Norwayne, 5-9, sr., 15.7; Caleb Shilling, East Canton, 6-10, jr., 17.7; Tajon Grogan, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas, 6-1, sr., 14.0; Matteo Fortuna, Brookfield, 6-1, Jr., 18.5; David Moore, Campbell Memorial, jr., 6-4, 17.0; Blake Kahnell, LaBrae, 6-5, sr., 13.0; Caleb Gasser, Doylestown Chippewa, 5-11, sr., 16.7; Kodah Allen, Orrville, 6-0, fr., 28.4; Preston Gedeon, Garrettsville Garfield, 5-7, so., 18.3; Mitch Minor, Malvern, 6-4, jr., 13.9; Asa Geilinger, Barnesville, 6-3, jr., 16.5; Garrett Burga, Old Washington Buckeye Trail, 6-4, sr., 16.0; Colton Conkle, Coshocton, 5-10, so., 17.4; Beezer Porter, Belmont Union Local, 5-10, sr., 14.6; Silas Miller, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 6-4, sr., 14.0; Jace Madzia, Cadiz Harrison Central, 6-2, sr., 13.0; Matt Bland, Mount Gilead, 6-0, sr., 21.5; Kaid Carpenter, Fredericktown, 6-5, sr., 13.8; Danny Claypool, Grandview Heights, 5-9, sr., 13.5; Isaac Dillon, Marion Elgin, 6-2, sr., 15.7; Cortez Freeman, Columbus Africentric, 6-2, jr., 17.9; Max Parish, Richwood North Union, 6-4, jr., 16.8; Sam Whitaker, Columbus International, 6-7, sr., 18.0; Jaden Dunn, KIPP Columbus, 5-9, sr., 12.3; MJ Jackson, Columbus Academy, 6-2, so., 11.1; Jonah Lewis, Worthington Christian, 6-0, jr., 13.3; Colton Martin, Centerburg, 6-4, sr., 18.4; Caleb Ransom, Grove City Christian, 6-0, jr., 13.6; Brandon Roddy, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, 6-0, sr., 11.5; Preston Steele, Columbus Africentric, 6-6, sr., 10.1; Zyuan Huston, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, 5-5, sr., 12.1; Jordan Ermalovich, South Point, 6-0, sr., 8.4; J.D. Thacker, Proctorville Fairland, 6-4, sr., 10.6; Owen Johnson, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 6-1, so., 18.5; Dannie Maynard, Chesapeake, 5-4, jr., 16.9; Blake Porter, Ironton Rock Hill, 5-9, jr., 16.0; Nalin Robinson, Chillicothe Zane Trace, 6-5, sr., 12.8; Joedy Ater, Frankfort Adena, 6-2, jr., 15.8; Cyan Ervin, Wellston, 6-3, sr., 31.6; Casey Cline, Westfall, 6-0, sr., 16.0; Keagan Swope, Nelsonville-York, 5-10, jr., 15.4; Carson Osborne, Seaman North Adams, 6-0, so., 10.7; Deandre Berry, Portsmouth, 6-1, jr., 16.4; Colton Buckle, Lucasville Valley, 6-1, sr., 16.4; Jackson Schwamburger, Wheelersburg, 6-1, sr., 11.6; Nolan Wright, Wheelersburg, 6-3, sr., 12.3; Bennett Kayser, Minford, 6-5, so., 14.8; Jarek Ringler, Ashland Crestview, 6-3, jr., 11.0; Theo Maag, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-7, sr., 13.0; Carson Conaway, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-5, jr., 13.1; Chris Buchanan, Collins Western Reserve, 6-3, sr., 14.0; Sam McCaffery, Toledo Ottawa Hills, 6-1, sr., 17.3; Eli Keifer, Metamora Evergreen, 6-1, jr., 16.0; Ethan Foltz, Paulding, 6-4, jr. 11.3; Keaton Lehman, Harrod Allen East, 5-10, sr., 16.6; Dylan Smith, Spencerville, 6-2, sr., 13.5; Grant McGuire, Bucyrus Wynford, 6-1, jr., 13.0; Colin Meany, Fairview Park Fairview, 6-1, sr., 17.8; Landon Jatsek, Independence, 6-4, jr., 18.9; Jacob Rehor, Fairview Park Fairview, 6-3, sr., 14.2; Nate Biggers, Cuyahoga Heights, 6-1, sr., 13.9; Chance Loomis, Conneaut, 5-10, jr., 16.3; Sean Whitehouse, Wellington, 6-2, sr., 17.5; Jai Walton, Lorain Clearview, 6-1, jr., 13.1; Noah Page, Beachwood, 6-4, sr., 14.5; Blake Lawson, Carlisle, 5-10, so., 15.6; Jace Wood, Brookville, 5-10, jr., 15.3; Conner Hawk, New Lebanon Dixie, 6-2, sr., 10.3; Ryan Swegman, Finneytown, 6-1, sr., 17.1; Jakari Parker, Clark Montessori, 6-1, jr., 13.6; Cooper Brown, West Milton Milton-Union, 6-4, sr., 13.8; Isaac Blankenship, Camden Preble Shawnee, 6-2, so., 10.0; Dakota Collom, Lees Creek East Clinton, 6-1, sr., 19.1; Jordan Erisman, Jamestown Greeneview, 5-10, sr., 14.2; Travis Tuttle, Springfield Northeastern, 6-3, sr., 11.6; Taran Logwood, West Liberty-Salem, 6-4, so., 14.0
2023 Division IV Boys Basketball All-Ohio Teams
Player of the Year: Dorian Jones, Richmond Heights
Coach of the Year: Spencer Cordonnier, Russia
First Team: Bede Lori, Caldwell, 6-4, sr., 28.8 (points per game); Landon Vanderwarker, Westerville Northside Christian, 6-7, so., 22.6; Levi Sampson, Franklin Furnace Green, 6-4, sr., 22.8; Jerome Kloepper, Vanlue, 6-3, sr., 29.2; Dorian Jones, Richmond Heights, 6-5, so., 20.1; De’Erick Barber, Richmond Heights, 5-11, so., 8.9; Hosea Steele, Richmond Heights, 6-5, jr., 15.8; Braylon Wenger, Dalton, 6-7, sr., 25.6; Duncan Moy, Badger, 6-5, jr., 25.2; Caleb Brown, Cincinnati Christian, 6-1, sr., 21.7
Second Team: Grady Labishak, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, 5-11, jr., 22.5; Sammy Detweiler, Berlin Hiland, 6-0, jr., 17.3; Clayton Rhyne, Circleville New Hope Christian Academy, 6-1, sr.; 26.0; Tariq Cottrill, Stewart Federal Hocking, 5-8, jr., 19.8; Quinn Kwasniak, Cornerstone Christian, 6-2, so., 29.6; Jaxon Brewer, Wellsville, 6-0, sr., 19.5; Brady Woodall, Miamisburg Dayton Christian, 6-1, sr., 24.1; Tyler Galluch, Springfield Central Catholic,6-4, sr., 19.9 10.4; Carter Pleiman, Botkins, 6-5, sr., 19.1; Jace Mullenhour, Jackson Center, 5-10, sr., 15.5
Third Team: Ty Long, Hannibal River, 6-2, sr., 15.6; Dax Estep, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 6-4, sr., 18.7; Logan Toms, Lucas, 6-1, jr., 16.0; AJ Hess, Sycamore Mohawk, 6-6, sr., 19.6; Landon Brewer, Antwerp, 6-4, jr., 21.0; Isaac Blair, Greenwich South Central, 6-1, sr., 21.9; Braxton Baker, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-4, sr., 18.7; Jack Knapke, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-9, jr., 13.3; Jose Gomez, North Ridgeville Lake Ridge Academy, 6-1, sr., 24.4; Jack Steiner, Dalton, 5-11, sr., 14.2
Special Mention: Jordan Cherry, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 6-3, sr., 20.2; Tucker Howell, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 6-2, so., 21.3; Xander Fairchild, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 5-9, sr., 19.3; Kabel Isaly, Hannibal River, 5-9, jr., 16.5; Tyce DeVolld, Caldwell, 6-1, sr., 17.0; Grant Bentley, Galion Northmor, 6-2, jr., 17.9; Ben Hopple, Lancaster Fairfield Christian, 6-1, sr., 16.4; Trey Johnston, Millersport, 5-10, sr., 17.5; Spencer Payne, Danville, 5-9, sr., 14.5; Keith Prysock, Columbus Patriot Prep, 6-2, sr., 15.0; Chris Stokes, Columbus Patriot Prep, 6-0, jr., 12.0; AJ Taylor, Columbus Wellington, 6-6, sr., 16.0; Jarrett Armstrong, Waterford, 6-0, jr., 16.2; Landon Barnett, Mowrystown Whiteoak, 5-11, sr., 17.9; T.J. Mootz, Leesburg Fairfield, 6-5, sr., 14.4; Neil Leist, Beaver Eastern, 6-3, sr., 15.0; Eli Roberts, South Webster, 6-7, so., 18.0; CJ Majors, Toledo Maumee Valley, 6-2, jr., 21.0; Evan Kreais, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 6-4, jr., 17.0; Cameron Elwer, Delphos St. John’s, 6-0, fr., 21.9; Cale Rammel, Fort Recovery, 6-5, sr., 22.5; Cayden Jacoby, Pettisville, 6-9, sr., 17.1; Amarr Davis, Mansfield Christian, 6-0, jr., 21.0; Isaac Mason, Attica Seneca East, 6-2, sr., 16.2; Kellen Schlagbaum, Ottoville, 6-1, sr., 14.3; Jaden Smith, Kalida, 6-3, sr., 13.5; Gavin Etzler, Convoy Crestview, 6-3, sr., 10.2; Blake Barker, Lakeside Danbury, 6-5, sr., 12.6; Lincoln Creager, Hamler Patrick Henry, 6-2, so., 12.0; Tyson Schlachter, Defiance Ayersville, 6-6, sr., 12.1; Jimmy Clingman, Monroeville, 5-10, sr., 16.3; Evan Bowers, St. Henry, 6-2, jr., 15.7; Konnor Ernsberger, Old Fort, 5-10, jr., 13.1; Drew Stephens, Upper Scioto Valley, 6-2, sr., 15.7; Anthony Januzzi, Elyria Open Door Christian, 5-10, jr., 16.3; Isaac Thompson, Oberlin, 6-5, sr., 12.2; Chase Eye, Windham, 5-11, sr., 19.5; Michael Condoleon, Warren John F. Kennedy, 6-0, jr., 17.2; Nick Ryan, Warren John F. Kennedy, 6-0, so., 18.3; Layne Miller, Mogadore, 5-11, jr., 15.0; Matt Warder, Hartville Lake Center Christian, 6-1, jr., 19.2; Anthony Lucente, Lowellville, 6-3, sr., 17.0; Vinny Ballone, Lowellville, 6-4, sr., 16.1; Brad Hamilton, Badger, 5-10, sr., 12.5; Parker Penrod, Troy Christian, 5-11, jr., 17.1; Caleb Maurer, Fort Loramie, 6-1, sr., 18.0; John Marshall, Cincinnati College Prep, 6-0, sr., 25.7; Drew Koning, Cedarville, 6-2, sr., 18.1; Hayden Quinter, Russia, 6-1, jr., 14.0; Nolan Fark, Jackson Center, 6-1, sr., 11.3; Jameson Bates, Miamisburg Dayton Christian, 6-1, sr., 18.5; Corey Rogers, Cincinnati Christian, 6-1, sr., 15.3; Te’Aon Artis, Riverview East, 6-1, sr., 15.0; Harold Oburn, Pleasant Hill Newton, 6-3, sr., 15; Braylon Cordonnier, Russia, 6-3, so., 11.0
Honorable Mention: Mikey Burbach, Bristol, 6-4, jr., 15.7; Nick Kandel, Jeromesville Hillsdale, 6-1, jr. 16.1; Dom Toto, Vienna Mathews, 5’7, so., 14.0; Jaden Rishel, Warren John F. Kennedy, 6-3, jr., 15.3; Trevor Siefke, Lisbon David Anderson, 6-1, jr., 22.1; Brady Ketchum, Salineville Southern, 5-6 ,sr., 10.3; Isaiah Greathouse, Wellsville, 6-0, sr., 17.9; Bryan Martin, Kidron CC, 6-4, fr., 12.7; Aaren Romigh, North Jackson Jackson-Milton, 6-2, sr., 17.1; Alex Donaldson, Cortland Maplewood, 6-0, jr., 15.3; Tanner Norman, Hartville Lake Center Christian, 5-9, jr., 12.5; Grant Stottsberry, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 6-3, sr., 15.1; Lucas Cox, New Matamoras Frontier, 6-0, sr., 12.0; Weston Hartman, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, 6-2, sr.,17.6; Jake Ryan, Strasburg-Franklin, 6-1, sr., 13.5; Ben Wach, Shadyside, 5-9, jr, 16.5; Brody Lollathin, Hannibal River, 5-11, sr., 11.5; Gaige Galigher, Bowerston Conotton Valley, 5-11, sr., 15.6; Kamryn Baker, Toronto, 6-0, jr., 14.2; Alex Bauermeister. Plain City Shekinah Christian, 6-2, so., 11.8; John Grabans, Lancaster Fairfield Christian, 6-4, sr., 13.8; Michael Levacy, Millersport, 6-5, sr., 13.7; Eli Morris, Newark Catholic, 6-2, sr., 11.6; Josh Onabanjo, Pataskala Liberty Christian, 6-1, sr., 15.0; Hyde O’Rielley, Lancaster Fisher Catholic, 6-2, so., 12.3; Jaxon Wenger, Galion Northmor, 6-1, so., 13.8; Erikai Jackson, Ironton St. Joseph, 5-10, sr., 14.0; Ethan Smith, Symmes Valley, 6-1, so., 15.0; Abe McBee, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-10, jr., 12.9; Tanner Boothe, Crown City South Gallia, 6-2, jr., 14.1; Caden Chapman, Stewart Federal Hocking, 5-10, sr., 13.1; Andrew Airhart, Stewart Federal Hocking, 6-0, jr., 13.7; Drew Haggy, Latham Western, 5-10, so., 15.9; Chase Carter, Latham Western, 6-2, sr., 14.6; Myles Beasley, New Boston Glenwood, 6-2, sr., 15.0; Cody Metzler, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-2, jr., 13.4; Dominic Sparks, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-7, sr., 11.0; Aiden Harris, Pandora-Gilboa, 6-2, jr., 17.2; Corbin Toms, Lucas, 6-1, sr., 13.0; Kalon Butler, Toledo Christian, 6-1, jr., 17.2; Nick Palm, Tiffin Calvert, 5-9, sr., 11.6; Ayden Simpson, Lima Perry, 6-3, sr., 15.7; Jackson Wright, Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic, 6-4, sr., 16.4; Elijah Juillard, Stryker, 6-6, sr., 10.5; Tyler Sanderson, New Washington Buckeye Central, 6-1, sr., 13.6; Jacob Maddy, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-5, sr., 12.6; Jaydn Mescher, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-2, sr., 12.9; Luke Beyke, St. Henry, 6-4, jr., 15.5; Aaron Thieman, New Bremen, 6-0, jr., 13.0; Demarris Winters Jr., Richmond Heights, 6-2, so., 14.2; Nate Boiarski, Grand Valley; 6-3, sr., 16.4; R.J. Penney, Elyria Open Door Christian, 6-1, jr., 15.6; Jeremy Wilson, Richmond Heights, 6-6, jr., 11.3; Carter Armstrong, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian, 6-0, so., 16.4; Elijah Petrosian, Andrews Osborne, 6-5, sr., 18.1; D.J. Niles, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian, 6-6, sr., 14.9; Garrett Stammen, Ansonia, 6-2, jr., 14.6; Andrew Riddle, Xenia Legacy Christian, 6-2, sr., 15.8; Donald Bailey, Cincinnati College Prep, 6-4, sr., 12.8; Justin Chapman, Sidney Lehman Catholic, 6-8, sr., 13.7; Austin Snider, Fayetteville-Perry, 6-7, sr., 12.4; Emryk Moffitt, Hamilton New Miami, 5-7, sr., 19.2; Henry Patterson, Miami Valley Christian Academy, 6-3, jr. 13.0; Parker Burke, Xenia Legacy Christian, 6-2, sr., 18.1
