Brian Anderson was keeping an eye on things via his phone on Thursday afternoon. That’s when the Geneva graduate and former Cleveland Indians pitcher got the word.
The Major League Baseball owners agreed to the proposed collective bargaining agreement with the MLB Players Association, ending a 99-day lockout.
Anderson is the television color analyst on Bally Sports Sun for the Tampa Bay Rays. He will start his 11th season as a full-time broadcaster when the Rays host the Baltimore Orioles for Opening Day on April 7.
The business side of the sport rattled the baseball community since the lockout began Dec. 2. But it was nothing new for Anderson.
The MLB and the MLBPA have had tense relations since the union began in 1966, and the 13-year Major League vet experienced it first hand.
The lockout was the second-longest work stoppage in MLB history. Second only to the infamous strike in 1994, which Anderson was a part of in his second season.
“That was my introduction to the league,” Anderson said. “I got a feel for the relationship between the players association and ownership very quickly.”
Anderson said the lockout finished when he expected. He said the two sides weren’t having meaningful conversations until now because it was the offseason.
However, as the start of the season began creeping near, the owners faced revenue losses and players would’ve lost pay.
“There was nothing really at stake then,” Anderson said.
The first signs of elongated negotiations first showed in 2020. As the world was locked down due to COVID-19 concerns, the MLB season was delayed.
As time past, Opening Day was eventually postponed. As soon as the green light was given to play, the union and league began talks of starting the season. But neither side could agree to certain principles such as pay, the length of the season and health and safety protocols.
The talks between the two sides lasted from May 12, 2020, to June 23, 2020, when the 60-game season was announced.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred admitted he needed to improve relations with the union.
But Anderson doesn’t believe the relationship between the league and the union will improve until the owners open their books.
The closed books have led to mistrust between the players and owners for years. The players say the owners aren’t willing to spend, while the owners claim the business isn’t profitable.
“It’s called creative accounting,” Anderson said. “If it is true, then why when a team comes up for sale, why do you have groups lining up around the block to buy teams? You don’t pay $750 million to buy a franchise that guarantees that you lose money every year. Of course you don’t.”
Before the CBA was agreed upon, the players first had to vote. The vote passed 26-12, with eight votes against coming from the MLBPA Executive Subcommittee.
The remaining four votes against came from the Houston Astros, New York Yankees, New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals.
The divide was along financial lines.
The four teams that voted against the CBA all were in the top 10 in revenue entering the 2021 season, according to Sportico.
Five of the eight executive committee members are represented by famed agent Scott Boras.
“It looks to me that the rank and file, younger players and mid-level players, want to play,” Anderson said. “The executive subcommittee, a lot of guys on that are Scott Boras’ players, made a lot of money, turned the deal down 8-0. and the rank and file players and the player reps said ‘no, we’re playing.’”
Thursday’s CBA proposes few factors moving forward.
It increases the Competitive Balance Tax, puts in place a $50 million pre-arbitration pool and establishes a draft lottery for the first five picks.
The current agreement, that still needs to be ratified as a formality, would run through the 2026 season.
But Anderson said owners, players and fans won’t see the impact of the CBA until a couple years have past.
But he is interested in how the expanded playoff field impacts the season.
Under the CBA, the playoffs will include 12 teams instead of 10.
Anderson wants to see if owners will be more aggressive if they believe their team is in contention.
Now scrolling through social media for updates on the business side of baseball is in the past, at least for the next several years.
In less than a month, it’s time for Anderson to return to the booth at Tropicana Field.
“It’s done. It’s over with,” Anderson said. “It’s a five-year deal, five years of players and owners, at least on paper, getting along.”
