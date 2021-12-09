Five Ashtabula County are scheduled to participate in the Riverside Rumble at Riverside High School on Friday and Saturday.
Wrestling on Friday is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. At 9 a.m. Saturday, wrestling begins with the quarterfinals and semifinals of the consolation bracket. At about 1:30 p.m., consolations in the championship bracket continue on four mats. Finals of consolation bracket are contested on one mat.
About 30 minutes after conclusion of previous round, the finals are slated to begin.
Geneva, Conneaut, Jefferson, Lakeside and St. John are among the teams scheduled to compete.
“We’re pretty excited, excited to get some mat time, get these guys some experience, get them ready for the end of the season, for the big CVC [Chagrin Valley Conference], sectional, district and all that,” Eagles coach Ron Cerjan said. “Being as young as we are, we don’t expect too much, but we just expect to go out there and learn from our own mistakes, correct them from there and move forward.”
The Falcons competed in five duals at Boardman last weekend.
“I really like the Rumble, probably one of my favorite tournaments that we do,” Jefferson coach Cody Lewis said. “It’s early, it’s a pool into a bracket tournament.
“Your kids who are brand new to wrestling even if they have a bad day on Friday, there’s still going to have to get up and wrestle on Saturday. I like it for our older guys just to get some matches in.”
Lakeside went to Solon last weekend.
“The goal of Riverside is like ... let’s get everyone as many matches as we can to get everyone better,” Dragons coach Andrew Horvath said.
This will be a pool to bracket tournament held on five mats. The 16-wrestler pool tournament will be divided into four, four-wrestler pools.
The top two wrestlers in each pool (depending on the number of pools) qualify for the eight-wrestler double elimination championship bracket tournament to be contested on Saturday.
Awards to be presented are: trophies for the first and second-place teams, plaques for the first through fourth place finishers in each weight class of the championship bracket, medals for fifth and sixth in the championship bracket, a plaque for the Most Valuable Wrestler and a plaque for the wrestler with the most pins (in case of a tie, the least accumulated total fall time will determine the winner).
The event didn’t take place last season.
In 2019, Geneva took first place with a team score of 378.5 points.
