In eighth grade, Heather Farr approached Edgewood softball coach Joel Laughlin at a varsity basketball game.
She nervously introduced herself to ask if she could be the team manager, and Laughlin approved.
The opportunity gave Farr valuable experiences before her freshman season.
“When you’re playing little league and even travel ball, you’re playing against kids who are the same age as you, but coming into high school as a freshman, you’re playing against girls who are seniors who have been playing at that level for three years prior to that,” Farr said. “Getting to see the difference in skill level of a freshman to a senior from an eighth grader’s standpoint was super cool because then I saw what I was getting myself into the next year.”
Also in middle school, another experience stuck with her throughout her high school career.
One day, Farr wore a pair of sweatpants with her name on them to school, except there was a space between the “T” and the “H.”
A few of her friends started calling her “Heat Her” as a joke.
At some point, that nicknamed changed to Heater.
“It’s just always been something that started with a couple of my friends, and then Mr. [Steve] Kray, our athletic director, calls me that all the time,” Farr said.
“It’s just kind of been a domino effect, and everybody on the team now calls me that.”
Throughout her high school career, Farr contributed at a high level.
As a senior, she oftentimes served as the scoring catalyst batting third in the lineup.
Farr also provided a stable defensive presence at third, rarely committing an error.
She sported a .434 batting average, 33 hits, including eight doubles and three home runs in 23 games.
Farr also recorded 30 RBIs, the second-highest total on the team.
“The leadership she has is second to none,” Laughlin said. “Every year she’s improved. This year, she’s been a tremendous leader and player. She really stepped her game up tremendously this year with the hitting.”
Until a few months ago, Farr was uncertain of her future.
She felt burnt out by the sport and didn’t know if she wanted to play at the collegiate level.
“Just a couple months ago is when I really made the decision,” Farr said. “I was like, ‘This is pretty much it. I’m never going to play again after high school.’ And it hit me — I do kind of want to try to play.”
Farr got in contact with a coach at Thiel College in Pensylvania, and shortly after, went on a visit.
She enjoyed the
campus and realized it had the everything she was looking for in a college.
In April, Farr signed her letter of intent to play softball for the Tomcats.
She plans to major in biology and minor in equine studies.
Eventually, Farr wants to become an equine chiropractor.
She also plans to ride for their equestrian team.
“It’s two things I’ve done for as long as I can remember,” Farr said of softball and horse riding.
“That was a big thing. I had a lot of other schools that I loved … but they just didn’t have the same opportunities I had at Thiel.”
