JEFFERSON — Putting two good halves of basketball together is still a big goal for Jefferson boys basketball coach Rob Pisano.
Realizing that goal on Friday evening, during a home game with Struthers went a long way toward put the Falcons in the driver’s seat for a league championship. He said his team has won a lot while only playing well in stretches of games.
“We hold our own destiny [in our hands],” Pisano said of the three-way battle between Poland, Struthers and Jefferson.
He said if Jefferson (12-3) doesn’t lose again in the Northeast 8 Conference, they will be champions. He said they won’t win the league if they don’t put together consistent basketball against good competition.
Pisano said he was happy with the first half, especially defensively, but the second half was sloppy. He said the team continues to play portions of games, which will not work against the better teams on the schedule and in the tournament.
Niles got off to a hot start taking a 7-2 lead with 6:02 to go in the first quarter, but Jefferson slowly chipped away at the lead earning an 18-13 advantage at the end of the first.
“This is a pretty good basketball team,” Niles head coach Doug Foster said of the Falcons.
Foster said his team is young and has only one senior who plays meaningful minutes. He said he was impressed with Jefferson’s Bobby Ray and John Castrilla.
Pisano will be more impressed if the team can keep up the defensive intensity for a full game. He said, in the second half, the Falcons played sloppy and let Niles get backdoor baskets and let players drive down the lane.
Ray led the Falcons with 28 points, Castrilla had 18 and Joey DeGeorge scored 16.
Keyshawn Talley scored 15 points to lead Niles and his teammate Sam Perroned had 13 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.