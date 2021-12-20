If you’re going to beat the Falcons in a dual wrestling meet, you better get to them early.
Once their upper weights are on the mat, the Falcons can be pretty tough as they showed in Saturday’s Laker-Shaker Dual team tournament at Pymatuning Valley High School.
Jefferson took second overall in the tournament, losing to Southeast in the finals.
But it wasn’t before the Falcons won three of four duals to get there.
From the 165-pound weight class to 190, Jefferson was a combined 15-0 with 10 pins. Cooper Cole at 165, Brent Dietrich (175), and Cole Pawlowski (190) were each 5-0.
Dietrich and Pawlowski each had four pins to go with two from Cole.
“Once we hit 150, we’re pretty solid from that point forward,” Falcons coach Cody Lewis said of his team.
DJ Partridge, who is normally at 150, was out Saturday but is expected back soon.
At 157, Braden Dietrich was 3-2 on the day with three pins. Mason Jacobs finished at 138 was 4-1 with three falls, as was Wade Woodworth at 215 with two pins. At 285, Mason Pawlowski was 3-2 with two pins. Ricky Silas at 132 also won two matches.
Jefferson, like a lot of programs, has its share of holes and is forced to give up forfeits in a few slots.
But the guys from 150 on certainly give them a powerful punch.
Seeing the way they go at each other in the room, Lewis said the results they’re turning in are no surprise.
“It helps,” the coach said of the guys that work together. “These guys are working together hard in the room. When we wrestled Liberty, I thought we looked in great shape, we looked really well. We won a lot of matches in the third period.”
After the opening dual against Liberty, Jefferson lost to Cardinal, but came back with wins over Brookfield and Geneva before falling to Southeast.
The five wins for Brent Dietrich moved him to second-most on the team, as he moved to 12-3. Woodworth moved to 13-3 and Brayden Dietrich and Jacobs both upped their marks to 11-4.
In his third year at the helm in Jefferson, Lewis is trying to build on the momentum of Colt Edgar, a state qualifier from a year ago.
With several guys having early-season success, there’s certainly reason to believe the coach could be busy in March once again.
“Things are coming together where we look like we have a solid team,” Lewis said. “We’ve put a lot of work in and it’s really nice to see where we are right now. It’s also just a good group of kids. The Dietrichs are brothers, and they’re related to the Coles, so it’s like a family thing and it’s kind of cool to see.”
The Lakers went 2-3 in the tournament.
Jayce Dietrich notced a 4-1 record at 132.
Even Longenecker went 3-1 at 157-165, while Devin Sharpe at 126, Brennan Moore at 144, Cameron Mason at 150, Nick Hitchcock at 175-190, Kamron Cargill at 215 and Dale Dehn at 285 each posted 3-2 marks.
Amari Bowers led Conneaut with a 4-0 record at 138 and Scott Edwards went 3-2 at 215.
Geneva also attained a 2-3 team record.
Ayden Gillespie at 132, Matt Van Sickle 157, Nigel Platt at 165 and Michael Hupertz at 190 highlighted the Eagles’ efforts
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.