Falcons move to 2-0 after win over Harvey, prepare for Warriors

Wins have been hard to come by for the Jefferson football team in recent years.
From 2017-20, the Falcons went 5-35. Jefferson’s last .500 mark was 5-5 in 2016.
Even though this season is just getting started, the Falcons are 2-0 heading into Friday’s Ashtabula County game against visiting Edgewood.
“It feels good,” first-year Falcons coach Brandon Hanna said. “The kids bought into the spring, and the strategy who we set up playing.”
Jefferson went against Division I schools in a 7-on-7 during the summer. The Falcons beat Strongsville A & B team, then lost to them in the championship game by two points. Jefferson also defeated Streetsboro in the semifinals to reach the finals.
Earlier this month, Jefferson scrimmaged Cardinal Mooney and Perry.
The Falcons followed up a 48-8 win over Grand Valley in the opener with a 23-19 decision over Harvey on Friday.
“Harvey always has athletes,” Hanna said. “We went in there trying to contain their athletes. Our offensive line stepped up.”
Jefferson lead 16-13 at halftime and held off Harvey late in the fourth quarter.
For the second straight game, Falcons sophomore Luke Funtash eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark. He gained 142 yards on 28 carries with one touchdown against Harvey after picking up 165 in the first game.
“He had a good year playing JV last year,” Hanna said. “He’s one of the hardest working guys in the weight room. He’s in there all year long.”
Against Harvey, junior quarterback Grant Hitchcock went 11 of 18 for 189 yards and one TD in passing. He added 80 yards on seven attempts with another score rushing.
“He’s a great all-around kid,” Hanna said. “He comes from a great family.
“There were two times he checked me. He wanted the ball in his hands.”
Trent Hodge hauled in seven receptions for 101 yards and one TD, while Wade Woodworth contributed three catches for 78 yards.
Brent Dietrich paced the defense with 10 tackles.
Friday’s game against Edgewood will pit a couple of former Lakeside quarterbacks against each other.
Warriors interim coach Olajuwon Cooper quarterbacked the Dragons when the school opened from 2001-03.
Hanna led Lakeside from 2004-07.
“Coop wore No. 7 and I wore No. 7,” Hanna said. “When he got the job, I couldn’t be more happy for him. I was proud of him last week [a 34-7 win over GV]. Win, lose or draw, to me we’re winning. We’re trying to change kids’ lives.”
Hanna realizes there’s a long season left.
After playing Edgewood, Jefferson goes against seven straight Northeast 8 Conference teams.
“We take it week by week,” he said. “We just want to go 1-0 this week.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.