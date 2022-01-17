JEFFERSON — After a let up defensively in the first quarter and a time out, the Jefferson boys basketball team went to work and defeated Lakeside 90-49 on Saturday afternoon.
Bobby Ray, a senior for the Falcons, was alone in transition defense and head coach Rob Pisano called time out to focus his team. The Falcons already had a lead but it quickly extended to a 27-18 margin at the end of the first quarter.
“I am happy with their intensity for four quarters,” Pisano said.
He said there have been games where the team got off to a good start and then hung on in the second half, trading baskets with the opponent.
“I want to go four quarters every game,” Pisano said.
Both team were coming off tough losses on Friday night as Jefferson lost to Poland and Lakeside was beaten by Orange.
Pisano said he was happy the team came out and played hard. He said Jefferson is playing a tough schedule to prepare themselves for the District III tournament at the end of the season.
John Castrilla led the way for the Falcons (7-3), scoring 27 points, with Ray close behind with 26 points.
Ray said his teammate played a great game. He said the team played well as a unit in the victory.
Ray said Pisano let his team know that defensive effort was important. The Falcons are gearing up for a big game with Edgewood (10-1).
“Tuesday is the game we want,” Ray said.
Lakeside head coach Matt Newsome said it has been tough losing close games. Now the Dragons (3-8) are coming off two losses by large margins in back-to-back nights.
Newsome said the team has worked hard and, but bad decisions have led to problems for the team. He also credited Ray and Castrilla for their performance.
Newsome said the bad decisions include trying to dribble through three people and making bad passes.
“It seems like we are two clicks from being a very good team,” he said.
Lakeside is scheduled to play Perry in Lake County on Tuesday.
Pisano said his team has played Division I Madison once and will be playing the Blue Streaks again late in the season. The Falcons also have strong Division II two opponent Perry on the schedule late in the season as well.
