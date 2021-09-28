Jefferson, Edgewood, Conneaut and one Grand Valley player tried to move on from the Division II Quail Hollow Sectional Tournament on Monday.
In the end, the Falcons advanced with a team score of 350 to place third. The top three teams and three individuals on non-qualifying teams moved on to the district tournament.
Grand Valley senior Hagan Hejduk and Edgewood freshman Mason Feather were two of the three individual district qualifiers.
Brock Bean and Zach Ashba each posted 81 for Jefferson. Joshua Furman had a 91, while Chase Pascarella and Bobby Ray each notched a 97.
“They were a little disappointed to begin with, but when the scores were posted they were happy to move on,” Falcons coach Scott Barber said of his team.
Hawken won the sectional tournament with a 322, followed by Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin at 331.
The Warriors didn’t advance as a team, but Feather was the third individual qualifier at 41-41-82.
“I was pleased with my golf game [today],” Feather said. “As a freshman, I am happy to be qualifying for districts and representing Edgewood.”
Jimmy Johnston checked in at 45-39-84 for Edgewood, but didn’t advance.
“I’m glad he’s got another shot at it next year,” Warriors coach Chris Juncker said.
Edgewood placed sixth with a team score of 382.
“I am fairly happy with that finish considering the competition,” Juncker said.
Hejduk scored a 41-40-81 to tie for fifth overall. The other golfers who shot an 81 play for Hawken, Jefferson and NDCL, which qualified with their respective teams.
“Coming off summer baseball, these last two-three weeks I have really been on the range at Hickory Grove trying to work on being consistent,” Hejduk said.
The Spartans placed 13th with a score of 602.
Senior Austin Hall shot a 66-67-133 to pace Conneaut.
Lake Catholic junior Dominik Cosic carded a 38-38-76 for medalist honors.
The district tournament is slated for next Tuesday at Windmill Lakes.
Meanwhille, Jefferson and Geneva are scheduled to play a dual match at Hemlock Springs at 4 p.m. Thursday.
WARRIORS END
SEASON
Edgewood shot a 428 for eighth place during the Division II Punderson Sectional Girls Tournament.
The top four teams and four individuals not on a qualifying team advanced to the district tournament.
Junior Kaci Kanicki led the Warriors with a 43-47-90, but missed out on advancing as an individual by one shot.
The top four qualifying individuals were Ravenna junior Abbie Retherford with a 40-38-78, Beaumont senior Lauren Bangasser 45-39-84, Perry sophomore Emily Capitosti 46-43-89 and Villa Angela-St. Joseph junior Samantha Turk 43-46-89.
