Falcons edge Warriors for third straight win

ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — One of Jefferson’s focuses as a young team this season involves avoiding errors.
Late defensive plays helped the Falcons secure a 6-5 win at Edgewood on Wednesday night.
With the tying run on first base and two outs in the sixth inning, Edgewood’s Julie Sloan hit a fly ball to deep left field.
Lani Zeman got under it and made the catch to end the inning. Avoiding the error allowed Jefferson to retain a two-run cushion instead of potentially being locked into a tie game and giving the Warriors another two-out opportunity to bring home a run.
“[She] caught a great ball right there,” Jefferson coach Seth Gilman said. “We’re working on every single one of those positions. Every girl is working hard to get better at their position they’re playing, and it’s starting to show up.”
Jefferson (6-13) scored three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings. The Falcons’ hitting over the past few games has helped take some pressure off their defense. Timely hitting, paired with patience at the plate, allowed them to score six runs on five hits.
With two outs and a runner on third in a 3-3 stalemate, Tatianna Matuz stepped to the plate hoping to provide a spark.
She hit a deep liner into the left center field gap to drive in a run. Three of the next four batters walked after long, hard fought at bats. The walks and a catcher’s interference call scored two more runs.
“It all came down to one inning,” Warriors coach Joel Laughlin said. “We played well. They played well. It would be nice for a ball to bounce our way. If we came up with a two- out hit, things are different. They got the two-out hit, and we didn’t.”
Edgewood (9-6) cut the lead to 6-5 in the bottom of the seventh.
With two outs, Triana Wolford hit a grounder toward the shortstop. A low, bouncing throw met Maylana Yazwinski’s glove at first base, but a quick bobble of the errant throw caused the umpire to call Wolford safe.
Wolford stole second during the next at bat. But Jefferson pitcher Sammi Speakman forced a soft pop up to third to end the game. She struck out seven, allowed five hits, three earned runs and walked six in seven innings on the mound.
Adrienne Smith added two hits and an RBI.
She sparked the Falcons’ scoring in the fourth inning with a hard hit ball between the center fielder and right fielder to drive in their first run of the game.
She also showed restraint in the fifth inning to earn a walk and eventually score.
The Falcons are currently riding a three-game winning streak, and though they won on Wednesday, they understand they can still clean up some errors moving forward as they continue to improve.
“We still made some fundamental mistakes today,” Gilman said. “Easy outs that we gave up, and that unfortunately cost us runs. We talked about that if we don’t do that, we can put a goose egg up on most people.”
Both teams are scheduled to play today. Jefferson is at South Range to play Boardman at 6:15 p.m., while Edgewood hosts Beachwood at 4:30 p.m.
