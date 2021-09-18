JEFFERSON — Jefferson faced an uphill battle, but Grant Hitchcock nearly brought them back in a hectic game that mirrored the Jefferson football team’s week.
The Falcons lost 28-21 on Friday night to Sharpsville (Pa.) at Falcon Pride Stadium. But the game was closer than the score would indicate.
Jefferson was originally scheduled to play Northeast 8 opponent Niles. But the Red Dragons were unable to play due to a COVID-19 outbreak. So the Blue Devils traveled to Jefferson in their place.
Sharpsville (3-1) led 28-6 at halftime. The Blue Devils option running game dashed through the Jefferson defensive front for 190 yards rushing in the first half.
But it didn’t last.
The Falcons (3-2) received the ball in the second half. Facing a second down and 10 at the Jefferson 25-yard line, Hitchcock took off down the left sideline. He weaved his way through the Blue Devil defense for a first down, and found a running lane for more as he sprinted across the field and cut back to the middle for a touchdown.
Hitchcock ran for the successful two-point conversion and the Falcons were back in the game.
The Blue Devils got off a short punt on the ensuing possession and the Falcons started their next drive at the Sharpsville 40. Hitchcock again found the end zone with a four-yard scramble to the right to make it a 28-21 game.
“He knew when the moment got big, it was time for No. 4 to step up,” Jefferson head coach Brandon Hanna said.
The Falcons’ defense stepped up after a rough first half as well. Jefferson held the Blue Devils to 50 yards of total offense following the break. And the defense gave the Falcons a couple opportunities to tie the game.
“We can’t give up 28 points in the first half and let them control the clock,” Hanna said. “But proud of the staff, proud of the kids for coming out in the second half and rebounding.”
Mistakes cost the Falcons, however. Twice the Falcons had the ball inside the Sharpsville 35-yard line and twice they turned the ball over.
The first came with nine minutes to play in the fourth quarter when Sharpsville blew up a handoff between Hitchcock and running back Wade Woodworth. The two held onto the ball through the hit, but it popped loose after the running back was taken to the ground.
The second came with a minute and a half remaining. The Falcons had the ball facing third down at the Sharpsville 24. Hitchcock had his go-to target Trent Hodge but the ball went through his hands. Hodge nearly made up for the drop on the next play when he caught the ball, but he was knocked out of bounds inches short of the first-down marker.
Sharpsville ran the clock out following the turnover on downs to end the game.
Hitchcock finished 12 for 22 with 126 yards passing. He also led the Falcons with 124 yards rushing on 19 attempts. Woodworth and Luke Funtash each had 65 yards rushing.
Despite the tough loss, Hanna was pleased with the way his team responded in the second half.
“Our kids kept fighting,” Hanna said. “We went down 28-6 in the first half. We came out, hit ‘em right back in the mouth. We got dangerous with the ball in the second half. And, you know what, [Sharpsville] played well.”
