JEFFERSON — For the Jefferson boys basketball team in the early stages of the season, shooting and execution in the halfcourt may be a work in progress.
On the other hand, the Falcons defense and ability to create transition scoring opportunities looked to be firing on all cylinders against Geneva Friday night.
Jefferson turned up the volume defensively against the Eagles and turned a 31-28 halftime lead into an 86-55 win in a county matchup at Jefferson High school.
The Falcons shot just 25 percent in the opening stanza, and allowed the Eagles Aiden Richmond to connect on three shots from beyond the arc in the second period to keep the game close.
Out of intermission, though, Jefferson’s defense that took matters into their own hands.
“They knew they played badly in the first half,” Falcons coach Rob Pisano said. “They came out a little more aggressive, a little more spark like they should have in the first half, and you see what they can do. In a blink of an eye, that game was gone.”
A “blink of an eye” was pretty accurate.
The Falcons got offensive putbacks from Brock Bean and Bobby Ray to open the half, then a 3-pointer from John Castrillia to stretch the lead to 38-28 less than two minutes into the third quarter.
The Eagles scored to get back to within single digits, but Jefferson continued to press, create turnovers and attack the rim.
The defensive tenacity allowed them to outscore the visitors 22-7 and close out the quarter up 60-39.
In the third quarter, Ray had 10 and Castrilla hit three 3-pointers for nine.
Ray claimed scoring honors with a game-high 26 points, while Castrilla tossed in 25.
Castrilla had five, 3-pointers in the game.
“I live and die with John because he goes through his cold spells and I don’t even worry about them, because I know he can do what he just did, he rattle of three or four in a row” Pisano said. “I tell him, ‘You can’t get inside of your head, keep shooting.”
On the other bench, Geneva coach Eric Bowser had a pretty good idea what his team was going up against and when the momentum shifted, his young team didn’t quite know what hit them.
“I thought we did a good job in the first half of keeping our composure,” Bowser said. “They flipped the switch in the third quarter. We knew they could do that. We worked on it, prepared for it, but obviously, we have all young guys out there and once the momentum turned, they were like vultures. They’re long, they’re athletic, and we turned the ball over way too much.”
Richmond tallied 17 points, while Ethan Yost and Anthony Navarro each had six.
Geneva will be on the road today against Painesville Harvey. Jefferson will be back at home Tuesday to take on Madison.
While Pisano loved the defense and was happy with the win, patience and better execution in the half-court will be the focus moving forward.
“This team is explosive and they know it, but they can’t just turn it on and turn it off when they want,” the coach said. “We’re not going to be able to man-handle a lot of these teams on our schedule with pressing like we did [tonight].
“I try to stress to them all the way to the last two minutes when I take them out ... work on your defense, work on those fundamentals to get ready for league play. We have things to work on, no question about it, and they know it.”
