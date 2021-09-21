Falcons battle but fall to Bulldogs

CORTLAND — Jefferson girls soccer coach Brian Kereky has a checklist of accomplishments he wants from his team throughout the season.
The Falcons have been unable to cross some of those items off the list, but they did achieve one benchmark Monday night.
The Falcons lost at Lakeview 7-1,
but scored their first goal of the season.
While it may not sound like a major accomplishment, the girls celebrated nonetheless.
The Bulldogs (2-4-1, 2-4 Northeast 8) led 4-0 early in the second half.
Jefferson’s Mia Contenza found a little running room up the middle of the Bulldogs defense. Eventually she got the ball past Lakeview goalie Ava Hipple.
“I was like, ‘I gotta get this for the team,’” Contenza said. “I thought this was the day.”
Over half the Jefferson roster is inexperienced.
Ten of the team’s 16 players have never played soccer prior to this season.
So Kereky knew he had to start with small goals and work with the players throughout the season.
“When we first started, we couldn’t even get the ball past half field,” Kereky said. “I had five girls at the beginning of the season who couldn’t even kick the ball.
“So for us to start moving it and getting the ball down the field — we had more shots on goal tonight than any other night. Everyone played a really good game.”
Some of those inexperienced players were at key positions on Monday.
Kereky played two sophomore and a freshman along the backline.
And while Kereky was pleased with their performance given the situation, the Bulldogs capitalized.
Deanna Deary was busy at goalie for
the Falcons (0-5, 0-5 NE8).
The Bulldogs kept the ball on the Falcons’ side of the field for most of the game, finishing the game with 17 corner kicks.
Deary finished
with 16 saves on a night where the Bulldogs dominated possession.
Alexis Busefink finished with a hat trick for the Bulldogs and had two assists. Ella Powers, Ryleigh Ring, Micala Hipple and Gracey Stockton also scored.
Ava Hipple finished with two saves for the Bulldogs.
After the game, Kereky gathered his team along the Jefferson sideline.
Despite the loss, the girls were excited when he referenced Contenza’s goal.
He said there were still some things the girls needed to improve upon — little details toward getting their first win of the season.
But he’s seen improvement from his players and said he wouldn’t want to coach anyone else.
“Seeing me going down the field [and score], I feel [the inexperienced players] will start to do that,” Contenza said.
Jefferson is slated to host Girard on Wednesday night.
