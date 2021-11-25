There’s something about winning that it just seems to make everyone feel a little bit better about themselves.
The Lakeside football team this season won more games than any Dragons team since 2009.
It was also the first to qualify for the state playoffs since 2002, although last season Lakeside reached the postseason like all schools if it chose to because of COVID.
Even Ashtabula Area City Schools superintendent Mark Potts agreed the success of the team this season has had a positive effect on the entire school system.
“When sports teams are doing well,it just brings good feelings throughout the whole building,” Potts said. “I’m very happy and very proud of the kids. They worked very hard, the coaching staff worked very hard and I’m glad they have some positive results to show.”
Buzz Edwards, the man responsible for the success, has been named Ashtabula County Football Coach of the Year.
In his fourth year of leading Lakeside, Edwards guided the Dragons to a record
of 5-4 during the regular season and a trip to the Division II state playoffs against Hudson.
Edwards said the award is simply a reflection of the work everyone involved with the program has put in, not just this season, but the past years as well.
“It’s a testament to how hard our staff and our kids have worked,” he said. “I’m grateful, we’ve worked pretty hard for the recognition ... coaches and players.
“It’s a verification that what we’re doing as a program is working. I couldn’t do it without my staff or without the commitment from my players. I couldn’t do it without the commitment from our athletic department and administration.”
Success did not come overnight at Lakeside.
The Dragons won just six games in Edwards’ first three seasons.
But in spite of what the scoreboard said, the coach knew his program was making progress.
Attendance for offseason workouts improved and players became and stronger from work in the weight room.
Edwards preached the importance of being relentless. Off the field, grades were getting better, as was the reputation football players had in the hallways.
The team became involved in helping out in the community.
But none of those factors mattered as much as being able to go out and win some games this season.
“That’s the one piece we were missing,” Edwards said. “No one likes to do something and not be successful, especially when you’re working really hard and not getting anything out of it. It’s like working an 80 hour week and getting a $5 paycheck.”
But, now since the team has had some success, Edwards believes it can be the go-to place for football in Ashtabula County.
“That’s what we talk about,” he said. ‘If you look at our facilities and our coaching staff and the product we’re putting on the field, I don’t know why you wouldn’t want to be here.”
It’s a product the coach hopes will not only have football players and Lakeside students feeling positive vibes, but something the entire Ashtabula community can take pride in.
“Ashtabula is hungry for a winner,” Edwards said. “ The people in this community work really hard. They deserve something to rally around.
“This is more than just football, this is about having pride in Ashtabula and developing an atmosphere of community and family where we live in a positive light.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.