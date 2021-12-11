ANDOVER — Entering this season, Pymatuning Valley boys baskeball coach Ryan Shontz was well aware that his team’s lack of experience would cause some problems.
Friday night against Champion, a lack of size came into play as well.
Trayvon Edwards, Champion’s big-man, went for a game-best 24 points to go with 10 rebounds and a handful of blocked shots in a 64-49 win over the Lakers on Friday night at PV High School.
“He’s not just big, he’s a really nice player,” Shontz said of Edwards. “He’s shifty, he can score inside, outside. I was pretty happy with the way we defended him, but you’re not going to stop him.”
PV (1-4) led early, but the Flashes got their big guy going in the second stanza. Edwards scored 10 second-quarter points to bring Champion back from a six-point deficit in the opening minutes to take a 26-25 lead at the half.
As if the Lakers youth and Edwards dominance was not enough to overcome, Shontz also credited Champion coach Dan Denman for a solid game plan that kept his team in check, especially in the second half.
“He was making me feel old because I started coaching when he was playing JV ball as a freshman somewhere,” Shontz said of his adversary. “But, he made all the right calls [tonight], all the right adjustments, played zone when they needed to play zone, played man when they needed to play man. They really slowed us down.”
The Flashes took control of the game early in the second half, by opening up with a 9-2 run. Keegan McDermott and Mason McKinney each hit key 3-pointers.
The Lakers fought back with scores Tyler Britton and Robert Verba to cut the score to 36-31, but Champion responded with a 7-0 spurt to go up 43-31 with 2:42 to play in the third.
Champion had it going on the offensive end, and its zone defense at the other end gave PV fits.
“When they played zone with that big guy in the middle, they shut down a lot of the inside,” Shontz said. “So, you really have to rely on jump shooting and getting back on transition, and we did not do a good job of either.”
PV closed the gap to 51-43 early in the fourth quarter, but that would be as close as the Lakers got.
As good as Edwards was at the offensive end, his presence in the paint at the defensive end seemed to be a factor also. In the fourth quarter, when the PV needed points the most, Champion held them to just 15 percent shooting..
“It was the first time we played against a guy like that, so hopefully it was a learning opportunity for our younger guys so that they don’t shy away from contact,” Shontz said. “They just made all the right calls and we could not put the ball in the ocean from a boat [tonight]. We were three out of 20 in the fourth quarter, that’s not going to get you there.”
Britton led the Lakers with 19 points to go with five rebounds. Verba had 11 points and six boards. The Lakers will be at home tonight for a county matchup against Conneaut.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.