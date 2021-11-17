Edinboro runner Amos looking forward to DII national cross country meet

In 2018, Nick Amos represented Edinboro at the NCAA Division II Cross Country National Championships, placing 253rd.
Three years later, the Madison graduate is heading back to the nationals. His seventh-place showing in the Atlantic Regional was much different than 89th in 2018.
“A lot has changed for me as a runner,” said Amos, a senior at Edinboro. “I feel like a smarter runner now. I run a lot this summer.”
Amos and his teammates are scheduled to compete at St. Leo College in the Tampa Bay area of Florida on Saturday.
“The national meet is the real deal,” he said. “This is the best of the best.”
Amos and teammate Ward Ries led the Scots in the Atlantic Regional at Lock Haven on Nov. 6.
Ries placed sixth in a time of 31:08.9, followed by Amos at 31:09.0. It was a 10K race (6.2 miles).
“I ran with my teammate the whole way,” Amos said. “I stayed within myself. At the end, I feel like I could’ve given more.
“In the bigger races, you definitely don’t want to go out too hard. It’s better to go out in control and finish strong.”
Amos and Ries have been the top two Edinboro runners all season.
“Running together has really helped me,” Amos said.
After the 2018 season, the next two years were limited or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He returned for the 2021 season with a renewed determination.
“I definitely wanted to improve,” Amos said. “I ran a lot. I’m staying driven and focused. You have to be ready.”
Amos was a key cog in Edinboro retaining its Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference in October. The Scots placed all seven runners in the top 35 with four placing in the top eight. He ran a 25:53.0.
Amos also checked in at 23:57.0 in the Royals Challenge right before the PSAC Championships.
He ended up at Edinboro after the Blue Streaks qualified for the Division I regional championship his senior year.
“Edinboro is the only school I applied to,” he said. “Edinboro has a rich history in running.”
Madison cross county and track coach Jeremy Verdi has watched Amos’ development.
“From a physical standpoint, I could see he was only getting faster and stronger and more mature,” Verdi said. “I don’t think he burned out from all the running he did in high school and that is a huge factor in being successful in college.
“It does not surprise me in the least that he is doing what he is doing, but he certainly is surprising me with some of his times.”
Amos also competes in the distance events for the Scots track team. In 2019, he finished third in the 5,000 meter run at the Saint Francis University Red Flash Open.
“I’m really like cross country, but I’m excited for track,” Amos said.
Amos still has one year of eligibility remaining. College athletes were presented with the opportunity to have an extra year of competition due COVID-19.
He is scheduled to graduate in spring 2023 with a degree in business marketing.
But before track and the next cross country starts, Amos has unfinished business this season.
The top 40 runners earn All-American status at the nationals.
“We hear the course is on a golf course,” Amos said. “I need to race smart and get the most out of myself. I have to be gutsy, and leave the meet like the tank is empty.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.