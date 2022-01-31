Earlier in January, Troy Peterson won his first tournament. Saturday he became Edgewood’s first Chagrin Valley Conference champion.
Peterson took first in the 285-pound championship at the Chagrin Valley Conference wrestling tournament at Independence High School. He defeated Lucas Sadler of West Geauga 12-8 in a back-and-forth bout.
Sadler is ranked 20th in the state and could see Peterson again when postseason wrestling starts up in about three weeks.
“It was a big accomplishment for him to go out there and get the job done against him,” Warriors coach Gregory Stolfer said. “We potentially could see this gentleman two more times, so we just have to keep getting better.”
Stolfer described the match as “fireworks all over.”
“It wasn’t really like a heavyweight match,” Stolfer said. “It was more like a couple of lightweights, all the scoring was done on their feet.”
Peterson trailed for most of the match but was able to score a reversal with approximately 30 seconds remaining to take a one-point lead. Seconds later he turned Sadler for a near-fall.
Stolfer credited Peterson’s technique as the reason for his win.
“Troy beat the guy on technique,” Stolfer said. “He’s [Sadler] a really good athlete, he had a wing in on him and when he went to run it, Troy was able to sit up on him for a two-point reversal in the last thirty seconds. He reversed him out of the wing and put him on his back.”
Peterson’s road to the championship mat saw him score two falls, then an 11-10 win over Cardinal’s John Avalon.
Peterson was one of two Edgewood wrestlers to advance to the finals on Saturday.
Kyle Biller took second in the 144 bracket. Biller lost to Perry’s returning state qualifier, Calvin Rowan, 3-2.
Like Peterson and Sandler, Stolfer knows Biller will see his championship opponent again.
“It was good that we got to catch him now. Kyle wrestled a good match, we just have to fix some things that we need to fix in three weeks and we’ll be good,” Stolfer said.
Also placing in the tournament for Edgewood was Quinton Gaines at 126 and Ezekiel Lucas at 175, each getting third place. Kyle Venci took fifth at 132.
Other county wrestlers that placed at the CVC were: Lakeside’s Lucas Eland (third at 113) and Garrette Sibeneck and Kaleb Scaine were fourth at 175 and 215 respectively.
Cheyenne Dockery took fourth for Grand Valley at 126.
Other county wrestlers were at the Eastern Ohio Wrestling League tournament at Austintown Fitch High School.
From Jefferson, Mason Jacobs (138), Braden Dietrich (157) and Reed Edgar (190) took sixth. Jon Waszil (132) was seventh, and Cooper Cole (165), Brent Dietrich (175), and Mason Pawlowski (285) all took eighth.
For Conneaut, Darren Christine took sixth at 285, and Pymatuning Valley’s Jayce Dietrich was eighth at 132.
