Edgewood's Winchell breaks Ashtabula County career passing mark

Asked how aware he was of the Ashtabula County all-time passing record, Zach Winchell said he was not thinking about going after the record, but was going to wait for the record to come to him.
It did not take very long until the record fell in his lap.
Winchell, an Edgewood senior, became the county’s all-time passing leaders for yards during the team’s season opener at Conneaut Thursday night.He completed 11 of 22 passes for 198 yards, giving him a career total of 4,764 yards. The previous record belonged to Sean Freeman, who had thrown for 4,613 yards playing for Pymatuning Valley during the late 1980s.
Last season Winchell, surpassed Freeman’s single-season passing mark of 2,092 yards, throwing for 2,365.
After a couple of days for the reality of his accomplishment to sink in, Winchell said it felt as good as ever to have his name etched in history.
“It feels great,” he said. “It feels really good, especially to be back out here playing and stuff like that. It’s great that I got it and it’s a big shout-out to my wide receivers, my offensive line, and guys in the past like Alec Katon and Ethan Colbert. Guys that have been with me forever like Izaiah Harris ... they really helped me along the way to help get here.”
Winchell entered Thursday’s game against the Spartans needing only 43 yards to break the record. He broke it on his third completion of the night, a 38-yard play to Jacob Ernst.
The accomplishment was special for not only Winchell, but for his coach and teammates as well.
Harris, who had an 80-yard punt return Thursday night and has been the recipient of several of Winchell’s passes, said he was not aware of when he set the record. But once he found out about it, Harris was happy for his quarterback, because they both owed each other for the success they’ve had in their high school careers.
“I’m glad I got to be a part of it because he couldn’t have done it without me and I couldn’t do what I do without him,” Harris said.
Harris has been catching passes from Winchell since the time they were in seventh grade. He said Winchell has several traits that make him a success.
“He can read the field, he’s real vocal, and he can scramble in the pocket, which gives us a lot of time to run around and get open,” Harris said. “He throws a good ball, it’s usually like a spiral and it’s always like a rocket. It usually hurts my hands.”
Interim Edgewood coach Olajuwon Cooper, who quarterbacked Lakeside and later played for Kent State and Lake Erie College, appreciates the work ethic Winchell has applied to his craft.
“Anytime you make history it’s a big deal,” Cooper said. “Zach has worked tirelessly at his craft and is seeing the fruits of his labor. He’s a great leader for us and deserves everything coming his way.”
Cooper wasn’t the only quarterback to appreciate the effort. The man who is now second in passing yardage was also impressed.
Freeman spent time coaching at Edgewood and saw Winchell coming up. Seeing him last year when the Pymatuning Valley and Warriors met on the field, Freeman got a first-hand look at how good Winchell was.
“We had a chance to play them in a really good game, and watching film on him, you knew he was a high-quality quarterback,” Freeman said. “I’m nothing but happy for him, I’m sure he works hard at his craft and I’m glad to see it happen for him.”
Freeman said that at the time, he knew he had the school record, but was not aware he had set the county record until some time later.
“The Star Beacon did some nice work and a lot of research and found that I had it,” Freeman said. “It was something that was neat to know and then you put stuff like that out there and have goals to shoot for.”
Freeman’s record stood for more than three decades. Now that it has changed hands, Winchell said he hopes to push it even further.
“I’m definitely happy that I got it and that it’s over with,” he said. “Now it’s time to put that record to where nobody can touch it. I think that’s what I’m shooting for, just to go as far as I can with it.”
Edgewood hosts Grand Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.