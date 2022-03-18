Randy Vencill had a list of expectations for his Edgewood girls basketball team prior to the 2021-22 season. Slowly, those expectations started to become a reality over the course of the year.
The growth by the Warriors led to Vencill being named the Ashtabula County Coach of the Year.
“Just from first practice to our last game, was day and night,” Vencill said. “Girls just put work in all year long and bought in to what we were doing. You can see the improvement throughout the season with every single girl.”
The Warriors finished the season 11-12. It was a slow start for Vencill’s team, but Edgewood started to find their flow as the postseason grew closer.
Edgewood started taking care of the basketball and played better on defense. Vencill saw growth with his younger athletes, leading to scoring options other than the experienced core players.
“The girls really bought into the things that we tried to do on defense, which actually led to a lot of easy buckets and a lot of transition and a lot of fast breaks,” Vencill said. “Defense leads to good offense. That’s what we preached all year, and that’s what they did.”
Vencill saw the progress in Edgewood’s first meeting with Geneva on Jan. 12. The Warriors lost the game, 72-63, but he said that was one of the first turning points in the season.
The Warriors started the season 0-6. After that meeting with the Eagles, the players started to build confidence in their abilities.
“It was a highly contested game,” Vencill said. “We did end up losing it, I think they pulled way with about a minute left. But I’d say after that game the girls realized that they can compete, and they could compete at a high level.”
Vencill wanted to the Warriors to win as many games against county schools as possible. He also wanted to see his team win a playoff game.
The Warriors had their share of battles with other Ashtabula County schools, crossing one goal off the list. But they lost their sectional final against West Branch, 66-22. West Branch went on to win the Division II Uniontown Lake district.
“I knew we were gonna compete in games and the girls were gonna give us their all,” Vencill said. “But to start the season, I definitely wouldn’t have said we were favorites in any of those games, but somehow we were successful in a lot of them.”
The summer will be an important time for the Warriors. They have a bulk of their players returning, including star guard Kaci Kanicki.
“Carry that momentum through the summer,” Vencill said. “Now that the girls see that they can compete with all the upper echelon teams, they get that much better over the summer, they put the work in so by next year we’re ahead of the game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.